South Africa’s legend Mark Fish has high hopes for Africa’s beautiful game

As African Football continues to dominate, there are huge expectations of what the next frontier holds and on the sidelines of the ongoing CAF coaches conference, key stakeholders are proffering ideas on charting a definite trajectory that gets results.

South Africa and Bafana Bafana legend, Mark Fish is hopeful that the African game is headed for dominance and in exclusive interview with CAFOnline, he talks transformation, building on gains, the legacy of the AFCON and South African football.

African football has come a long way from what Mark Fish knew and asked what has changed about the game, he agreed, saying: “African football has witnessed a remarkable transformation.

“While individual brilliance has always been a hallmark, the collective strength of African teams has significantly evolved. The continent’s consistent presence in the latter stages of the World Cup, exemplified by Morocco’s recent success, demonstrates our growing competitiveness on the global stage.

“There are no small nations when we talk about African football and so as football fans we are exciting to see where African football is going. Beyond individual achievements, the development of African football is evident in the improved infrastructure, coaching standards, and others.

“We’re no longer playing catch-up — we’re setting the pace. The expectation of an African team reaching the pinnacle of world football is now a realistic aspiration.

“Now, when we talk about the growth of African football, not only do we talk about the game being played, but also in hosting world-class tournaments in which Africa has raised the bar.

“This progress is a testament to the dedication and hard work of players, coaches, administrators, and fans across the continent.”

And when further asked if he is encouraged in particular, by the growth of the African Cup of Nations (AfCON) Côte d’Ivoire, and how it can be improved, the legend said the continental football showpiece is “a resounding success, garnering significant international attention”.

“The passionate support from Ivorian fans created an electric atmosphere that contributed to the tournament’s overall appeal. Africa has consistently raised the bar with each AFCON, demonstrating our commitment to hosting world-class events.

“This tournament showcased our ability to deliver a memorable experience for both players and fans. Looking ahead, we must continue to build on this momentum.

“By setting high standards for future AFCONs, we can further elevate African football on the global stage and inspire the next generation of players and fans.”

On Bafana Bafana currently experiencing a wave of new and talented players, Mark Fish’s impressions about this new crop of players was that having coach Hugo Broos coming on board three years ago, everyone was very sceptical looking at the number of coaches South Africa had over that short period.

“And from his time so far, I must admit we had young players, a team with a better structure and the most important thing is these young players understanding what the culture of playing for national team means unlike in the past when players thought it is big thing playing for their foreign clubs than representing the national team.

“We saw Bafana Bafana showed what it perfectly means to play for your country and that has been exciting. Hugo has consistently demonstrated a commitment to qualification and progress throughout his tenure.

“It’s essential that our young players fully understand the responsibility and honour of representing their nation. Success in international competitions, like the World Cup, will be an indicator.

“To assess his performance, qualifying for the World Cup is a crucial metric which I believe we be with the collectively efforts of the entire team.”

And on goalkeeper Ronwen Williams’ performance, who made history as the first African-based footballer to make Ballon d’Or nominees list, Fish acknowledged that he “is a very important player to our team and role model for young players”.

“Williams, as a respected captain, is known for his professionalism and dedication and vast experience he has acquired over his years with his involvement in the national local league since his beginnings.

“His leadership qualities and exemplary performance have earned him the admiration of teammates and coach Hugo. Players feel more confident and are assured of positive results when he is in post.”

On Bafana Bafana winning another AFCON title, he said there was a need to take everything at a step and most importantly improve the team’s performance in the last AFCON.

“It is a process — looking at how all teams are building up steadily due to the increased opportunities and exposure of their players, It’s just exciting times ahead for African football.”

He also said he was impressed with the level of coaching on the continent as a whole, saying: “With no disrespect to any foreign coaches for their incredible work done over the years for African football, but certainly it is good to see local coaches doing the trade of their countries and that is very good for African football and the impact to the growth looking at the complete involvement of us in the process. Imbibing the culture of what it takes and means for to play for the national teams.”

Given the need for maintaining respect in the team, how can a careful balance be struck between local coaches and foreign-based players?: “I believe it’s a challenge to see players, not only European-based, also local ones disrespecting African coaches — that is completely wrong.

“I personally find it hard to understand why players fail to respect their coaches looking at the fact that these coaches are there for a reason. I am a firm believer that we play for the coach no matter who we are and hope to see the results reproduce for our personal and national expectations at the end.

“I expect the senior players to lead by example and this is an issue that certainly needs to be whipped out of the space so we could see more local coaches holding helms in the continent.”

What unique role do you think African football legends can play in helping to empower the next generation of players?: “Luckily, we have a lot of ex-players who are coaches and hold various positions in their local federation who are doing much for the sport.

“With these former players actively involved in coaching and administrative roles, fostering more dialogue and collaboration across generations can further enhance the impact of their contributions on the continent at large.

“By working together there is more we can do within our own structures, we can create a sustainable legacy for African football and empower future generations of players to achieve their full potential even beyond football. Looking at how football is a way of life now to many now and more stories revolve round it.”

Last month, Mark Fish was in Malawi when Football Association of Malawi (FAM) hosted the CAF Women’s Champions League-COSAFA qualifier and he presided over the day-long girls U14 Fast Footie tournament which took place at Saint Andrews High School in Blantyre — organised by COSAFA and FAM.

The former Bafana Bafana international was left impressed with Malawi women’s football talent and has asked authorities to put in place strategies to nurture and develop young players.

The participating teams drawn from the FIFA/FAM U14 girl’s leagues were Fortune Soccer Academy, Eastern Elephants, Bangwe Queens, Thikide Soccer Sense, First Girls, Ndirande Soccer Giants, Ntopwa FC and Blasco FC.

“I saw fantastic goals and play, well done to the players,” Fish said. “I saw well organised teams, it was a great day. We all enjoyed it. I am sure these players can play even up to Europe if they keep working hard.”

He added the idea behind the Fast Footie event is to make sure the game of football develops in many aspects thereby giving tough time to players and coaches to deal with situations that come during the match.

“If you see, we had some situations where one team would have a numerical advantage giving pressure to the other team to handle that pressure and see how best they can adapt to it. We taught them different rules and different ways of playing the game.”

Fish said he was to leave Malawi a very happy person with what he saw: “What I have seen is that we have talent in Malawi, we need to give girls an opportunity. We want to see Malawi football at a greater level in the continent and beyond.”—Reporting on Malawi trip by Fam.mw; editing by Maravi Express