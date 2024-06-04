South Africa’s election results transforms political landscape; The challenge remains on transforming the economy—Chief Economist Chifipa Mhango

* For the past 30 years, it’s the first time we are observing the transformation of the national political landscape of South Africa

* Where the traditional dominant party — the African National Congress (ANC) is below the 50% electoral victory

By Duncan Mlanjira

South Africa-based Chief Economist for Don Consultancy Group, Chifipa Mhango says the 2024 election results in that country “have transformed the political landscape, and the challenge remains on transforming the economy towards a higher sustainable economic growth rate trajectory”.

This follows the release of official national and provincial election results which Mhango views that it shows a slight fragmentation of society into several interest group as defined by political party manifestos.

He said: “This is a clear demonstration that the socio-economic and political-economy dynamic challenges facing the South African economy can be viewed by society or the electorate from a different micro-scoping view, but also indicates a positive maturing South African democracy.

“For the past 30 years, it’s the first time we are observing the transformation of the national political landscape of South Africa, where the traditional dominant party — the African National Congress (ANC) is below the 50% electoral victory.

“However, the challenges of transforming the South African economy towards higher sustainable economic growth rate, industrialisation of the economy, creation of more jobs across sectors, dealing with massive poverty and inequality remain.

“As the country awaits the formation of government in the month of June 2024, the question of whether the transformation of the South African political landscape is good or bad, especially at national level, will be defined by what type of government will be constituted and the key political partners.

“This process will also define not only political stability and policy certainty, but also the way the economic environment will transform to dealing with the existing challenges,” Mhango said.

He further observed that the South African political landscape, as per the election results, is providing room for a coalition government at national level, in which on the Party Economic Policy, “there will be a ‘give and take’ approach on some areas of strong conviction, to which investors will be watching closely”.

“The elections results have attracted a lot of attention, with key international media live coverage of official results announcements and the State President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech beamed live, and with newspaper frontpage coverage, as well as toping social media trending especially in some SADC countries.

“Any coalition government that will be formed in the next two-weeks period, should, therefore, prioritise the interest of South Africans, with the economy as a priority. The country has entered a new chapter, and just like other countries that have been managed through coalition governments, business lobbying also plays a critical role in backroom talks, be it directly or indirectly; and South Africa will not be spared in its new process.”

Mhango added that he is delighted on how the 2024 elections were conducted in general, from party campaign process to managing of the Election official results announcements, saying: “We are looking forward to a national government as well as provincial governments that will deal with the structural challenges facing the South African economy in energy & logistical issues, unemployment, effective governance & rule of law, fight against corruption, creation of business-friendly environment and prioritization of the broader citizens’ needs.”

An analysis on BBC News indicates that South Africa’s governing ANC is faced with a tricky dilemma which will determine the future of the country after it spectacularly lost its parliamentary majority.

Having won only 40% of the vote, the ANC needs to find a coalition partner to secure a majority in parliament which will support its choice of President — unless it tries to go alone with a minority government.

One option would be to strike a deal with the second biggest party, the centre-right Democratic Alliance (DA), which won 22% of the vote. However this would be politically risky, as the DA’s critics accuse it of trying to protect the economic privileges the country’s white minority built up during the racist system of apartheid — a charge the party denies.

Alternatively, the ANC could work with two radical parties that broke away from it — former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party or Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

These three parties share the same constituency, the black majority, and their combined vote comes to 65%. Malema has warned the ANC against forming a coalition that would “reinforce white supremacy” and be a “puppet of a white imperialist agenda”.

This was a clear reference to a coalition with the DA, whose policies are diametrically opposed to the ANC’s, but they both agree on the need to uphold the constitution that South Africa adopted at the end of apartheid in 1994.

President Ramaphosa has made it clear that any coalition agreement would have to be within the framework of the current constitution.