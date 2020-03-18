South Africans to visit Malawi to try hijack football legend Kennedy Malunga’s worth creation initiative through CROWD1

By Duncan Mlanjira

Two Durban-based South African nationals intend to travel to Malawi this week to market the online network business, CROWD1 Marketing, that was already been launched by this country’s football legend Kennedy Malunga last month.

The two are Benjamin Maseko and Mama Sonia and they have already posted fliers of their impending trip on social media and the three contact numbers on the posters are all Malawian.

According to our source, Maseko — the leader of the group coming for the conference to be held from Sunday through to Tuesday (March 22-24) — is not part of Malunga’s team that held various workshops in Blantyre.

“Kennedy has already brought this opportunity to people of Malawi and the coming in of this set of officials might confuse Malawians into thinking this could be a dubious deal,” said our source, who declined to be mentioned.

“But Kennedy has indicated that he intends to come back the soonest to instill more confidence in the people he interacted with as well as infiltrate to other parts of the country.”

Malunga confirmed that he is coming back and assured all those he was in contact with to continue with their business as normal, saying this is an opportunity of a lifetime.

“We are planning to go wide of Blantyre and we want to add Lilongwe and Mzuzu. We want to make this bigger than Facebook,” he said.

He confirmed that Crowd1 allows anyone to infiltrate the market across Africa and he believes these two have seen the market potential in Malawi, and thus want to come and hijack it.

“It just comes so bitter that these people are now knocking on our doors after we had made all the ground breaking through advertising on radio, newspapers, online publications and the social media.

“But we are not worried because the services are the same but I just hope now people back home believed me that I am trying to bring something good for Malawians,” he said.

The online network business portal, CROWD1 Marketing — as marketed and launched by the football legend in the company of CROWD1’s international financial experts, Peter Chawanda and Derrick Robert — now has over 2 million members and boasts of millions of Euros in investment.

It offers shares that one can purchase and earn more shares according to their package levels.

Malunga maintains that CROWD1 model is the most powerful way of building an online network business, using the latest technology to build a business that everyone can understand.

One can benefit from 4 bonuses associated with CROWD1 — daily bonus payment for every member one has invited and joined on CROWD1 and dividends paid to each member according to their package and levels, paid out every quarter or annually.

There is also matching bonus in which you earn Euro’s per match up since the system will match your members joined because of you and pay you accordingly.

There is also a Residual Bonus, which is a monthly payment, earned whenever someone uses the products and services through third party affiliates such as Affilgo — the gambling site.

One can join by filling out an online form and send with proof of payment at a cost of R1,800 (MK92,000 either via WhatsApp, email or any form) and their account gets loaded for them start their business.

For one to sign in as a member, they need to search for Account then go to ‘My Invite QR’ and then use another phone’s camera to scan the barcode that will be shown and go on to follow the prompts for signing up.

People are also free to share the QR Code by taking a screenshot and send through WhatApp to their friends and family members.

Malunga said he is a proud member of CROWD1 and was introduced to it by friends who had prospered in this industry and he thought of bringing this opportunity for the benefit of Malawians and his family members.

“I have earned money from inviting new members to join my team, which now is complete,” he says. “I have also earned from the other bonuses on offer.

“For every person who joined either through myself or through others in my team, I received an income in Euros, and grew.

“I’ve benefited richly in the bonuses available from CROWD1 and I have used the company to expand my team and sought out those in need of financial growth.

The business requires one to have a smart phone or laptop and the benefits for Malawi economy is through forex earning since everyone will be earning in Euros.

“This is also part of job creation. This is a real opportunity to win and conquer our poverty in our motherland and accomplish great things,” he said.