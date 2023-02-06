South Africans alerted of cholera detection imported from Malawi

Sunday cholera situation report

By Duncan Mlanjira

As the cholera outbreak rages on in Malawi — with all 29 health districts having reported cases since the confirmation of the first in Machinga District in March last year — Malawi has exported two cases to South Africa.

A statement issued yesterday (February 5) from that country’s Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, alerted the citizenry for vigilance as two laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera were detected that were reported to have been imported from Malawi.

“The cases are sisters who had travelled together from Johannesburg to Malawi to attend a funeral service, and returned by bus on 30 January 2023,” said the Minister. “Both patients had developed symptoms on their return to Johannesburg.

“One patient presented to a local clinic and was then admitted to hospital. During the case investigation and follow-up of close contacts, the sister reported that she also developed diarrhoea whilst travelling back from Malawi but it resolved within a day and she did not seek health care.”

The Minister further said upon close contact, “household family member of one of the cases/patients was admitted to hospital on 4 February with diarrhoea and dehydration, and is considered a possible case”.

“Laboratory test results are pending and follow-up of close contacts is ongoing,” he said, while assuring the country’s public that they are “working closely with the affected province, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and World Health Organization to closely monitor the situation”.

Just as the Presidential Taskforce on CoVID-19 and cholera is advocating in the prevention of further spread, the South African community is also being alerted that everyone experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea and dehydration, “with or without travel history to cholera outbreak countries are urged to report at their nearest health facilities for health screening and early detection”.

On Sunday, the Presidential Taskforce reported that a total of 672 new cases and 25 new deaths were registered — the fatalities being in Lilongwe (8); Machinga (5); Balaka (4); two each in Blantyre, Dowa and Ntcheu and one each in Salima and Mangochi.

The cumulative confirmed cases since the onset is at 38,566 and 1,254 deaths at fatality rate of 3.25%. A total of 36,222 people have recovered while 1,090 were in treatment centres as of Sunday evening.

Mangochi leads in most cases recorded at 7,097 with 115 deaths, followed by Lilongwe (5,814/359); Blantyre (5,641/183); Salima (2,805/73); Balaka (2,568/71); Machinga (1,630/60); Nkhata Bay (1,514/44); Nkhotakota (1,315/54); Dedza (1,270/52); Rumphi (1,047/17).

In three digits are Dowa (991/29); Karonga (937/25); Chiradzulu (854/34); Thyolo (694/18); Mulanje (594/26) and Mzimba North (472/2).

‘Boil it, cook it, peel it or forget it’, is the rule being popularized by Presidential Taskforce’s co-chairperson, Health Minister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, emphasizing that this one of the best to avoid diarrheal diseases including cholera.

“As we are battling the cholera outbreak, let is all take care of about what we eat or drink,” she said. “Avoid buying foods from street stands, avoid cold meat, salad vegetables and other uncooked food in restaurants.

“Always remember that any food which is served hot will not have any infection and boil the liquid as it will be free from infection.

“Always make sure that you always eat fruits which can be peeled such as oranges or bananas. In case it happens that you forgot this very important rule, and you suspect you have got diarrhea or cholera, do not ignore the symptoms that it will pass — these are serious conditions that can quickly get very bad.”

She thus emphasized on getting medical attention as soon as possible, as always done.

Last week, Precious Medical International — in its response to the national call for the concerted efforts to fight against continuous spread of cholera outbreak, also inculcated the culture of hygiene on learners at Chitsime Primary School in Ndirande, Blantyre.

The medical insurance service provider visited the school to distribute 1,075 bottles of chlorine to the pupils and took the initiative to a high level to engage with the young minds on the need to keep being hygienic all the time to avoid contracting cholera and other waterborne diseases.

This was a precision and effective way to reach out to as many households as possible since the learners were encouraged to engage with their parents and guardians on the usage of the chlorine as well as the need to remain hygienic.



Precious Medical partnered with stakeholders such as the Blantyre Health Office’s water, sanitation and health (WASH) initiative, District Education Office as well as Chemical Enterprise Limited — manufacturers of the water sanitization solution named CLO-SAN — whose proper usage was done by the company’s managing director, Nelson Kumwenda.

CLO-SAN has a great value of 250ml treating up to 500ml with directions for use both in English and Chichewa. The learners were also provided with a graphic user manual leaflet.

Chitsime Primary School was selected in liaison with District Education Office and the DHO following recently reported cases and prevalence in the area.

In her remarks, Precious Medical’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Gertrude Mateyo said said while they provide healthcare solutions through their robust medical insurance schemes, they “found it most ideal to be among thought leaders in setting the tone to push for best proactive practice that will help curb the spread”.

“We should not wait until people are infected to assist. Instead, let us work together to ensure there is access to clean and safe water and water guard helps with this. As pupils access clean water, we believe the spread will mitigate and overcome.

“As it stands, through the school leadership, sensitization began prior to this event alerting pupils about clean and safe water. We hope that with efficient distribution, over 1,000 pupils will extend to 1,000 homes and eventually form a protected circle at this peak of the spread.”