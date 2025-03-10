South Africa stun Egypt in Cairo to face Flames in final round of CHAN 2025 qualifiers

* First leg to take place between May 2-4 and the return leg fixtures scheduled for May 10-11

* The winner to book a place at the final tournament to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda in August

* Bafana Bafana came from behind to draw 1-1 at home in the first leg and went on to outclass the Pharaohs in front of their home crowd

Maravi Express

After a 1-1 draw with Egypt in the first leg of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2025 qualifiers played at Orlando Stadium a week ago, South Africa displayed a comprehensive performance in Cairo to secure a 3-1 victory and a date Malawi Flames in the final round.

Flames went through after winning 4-0 on aggregate, 2-0 in each of the legs both played at Bingu National Stadium as Comoros’ stadia were certified as unfit to host international matches by Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The winner of the final tie between Malawi and South Africa — whose first to be played between May 2-4 and the return scheduled for May 10-11 — will book a place at the final tournament to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda in August.

The Flames technical team, led by Kalisto Pasuwa, should take note that Bafana Bafana, who came from behind to draw 1-1 at home, put on a dominant display in Cairo, outclassing the Pharaohs in front of their home crowd — as reported by CAFonline.

The report says the match began with South Africa on the front foot, as they wasted no time asserting their dominance, scoring the first goal in the 15th minute through Neo Maema and just over 10 minutes later, Yandisa Mfolozi doubled the lead in the 26th minute, putting Egypt in a precarious position.

The hosts responded before halftime, pulling one back to make it 2-1, but they failed to build on that momentum and any hopes of an Egyptian comeback were dashed five minutes into the second half when Luthuli converted a penalty to restore South Africa’s two-goal cushion.

The visitors then managed the game efficiently, preventing Egypt from creating any clear-cut chances.

At Bingu Stadium, Flames replicated the scoreline from the first leg, sealing their progression in dominant fashion with Pasuwa making just one change to the team — opting for Wongani Lungu by replacing Ephraim Kondowe.

The coach also adopted a 4-3-3 formation, shifting from the 4-4-2 setup used in the first leg to add balance in midfield and though the Flames had a bright start to the game, they couldn’t find a goal in the first half — in which they won five corners.

They also managed only one shot on target — a curling free-kick effort from Wongani Lungu that forced a save from Comoros goalkeeper Ahmed Fadjidou.

Comoros also had three corner kicks in the first half but failed to trouble George Chikooka, who recorded his second consecutive clean sheet.

After a goalless first half, Malawi came out blazing in the second half and found the opener just five minutes after the restart — as Wongani Lungu capped off his dream debut with a beautiful goal, capitalising on a defensive mix-up from Comoros to slot the ball home.

The Flames doubled their lead nine minutes later when Binwell Katinji positioned himself perfectly to power home McDonald Lameck’s well-delivered cross from the right flank.—Content by CAFonline & Fam.mw; edited by Maravi Express