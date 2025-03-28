South Africa coach named strong squad in prospects of the international friendly with Malawi Scorchers

Previous encounter between Malawi and South Africa during the COSAFA Women’s Championship 2023 at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria

* As preparation for their defence of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) but the friendly hangs in the balance due to the hosts having some logistical challenges

* However, the Scorchers will proceed with their training camp to prepare for the WAfCON 2026 qualifier against Angola in October

By Duncan Mlanjira

South Africa national women’s football team, Banyana Banyana are reported to be ramping up their preparations for the defence of their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) title at this year’s showpiece set to be hosted in Morocco from July 5-26 by calling a strong side in anticipation of a friendly match against Malawi Scorchers next week.

However, a communication from Football Association of Malawi (FAM) indicates that their South African counterparts are having logistical challenges to organise the matches that were scheduled on April 5 and April 8 and will confirm before the end of the week if the matches will proceed.

A report from South Africa Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) indicates that Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis — who had a previous training camp that saw a new-look Banyana beat Lesotho in back-to-back friendlies last month — has restored the bulk of the squad that travelled to Jamaica in November last year.

Some notable inclusions include young JVW FC goalkeeper Casey Gordon, who impressed during a goalkeeper mini-camp last month, and 37-year-old midfielder Mpumi Nyandeni, who returns to the fold following a prolonged absence.

Elsewhere, US-based defender Shakira O’Malley also earns a recall following her debut against the Reggae Girlz, with TP Mazembe forward Kgaelebane Mohlakoana also returning following a prolonged absence from the international scene.

Regulars such as Bambanani Mbane, Karabo Dlhamini, and Wendy Shongwe have all been left out due to injury.

Former skipper and midfielder Refiloe Jane also remains out following her recent return to football, having signed with Hollywoodbets Super League side TS Galaxy Queens.

Her full 23-player Banyana squad — which has those playing their trade in USA, Spain, Mexico (four), Denmark, Saudi Arabia and DR Congo — is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Kaylin Swart & Casey Gordon (both JVW FC), Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies);

Defenders: Lebohang Ramalepe, Tiisetso Makhubela (both Sundowns Ladies), Fikile Magama, Lonathemba Mhlong (both UWC Ladies), Gabriela Salgado (JVW FC), Shakira O’Malley (Western Michigan University, USA), Noko Matlou (Cacereno FC, Spain);

Midfielders: Bongeka Gamede (Nordsjælland, Denmark), Linda Motlhalo (Glasgow City, Scotland), Nonhlanhla Mthandi (Sundowns Ladies), Nompumelelo Nyandeni (JVW FC), Amogelang Motau (Club Tijuana, Mexico), Noxolo Cesane (Eastern Flames, Saudi Arabia)

Forwards: Samkelisiwe Selana (TS Galaxy Queens), Adrielle Mibe (UJ Ladies), Hildah Magaia (Club Tijuana, Mexico), Mavis Maiacane (Super Strikers FC), Jermaine Seoposenwe (CF Monterrey, Mexico), Thembi Kgatlana (UANL Tigres, Mexico), Kgaelebane Mohlakoana (TP Mazembe, DR Congo).

In waiting for confirmation of the friendly, the Scorchers will proceed with the training camp with domestic league players which coach Lovemore Fazili is using to prepare for the WAFCON 2026 qualifier against Angola in October — and his players called into camp are:

Goalkeepers: Mercy Sikelo (Kukoma Ntopwa), Yamikani Kaonga (MDF Lionesses), Witness Mhone (Topik Sisters), Ireen Sibande (Silver Strikers Ladies);

Defenders; Ireen Khumalo & Justina Jumbo (both Silver Strikers Ladies), Rose Alufandika, Olivia Phikani& Lydia Nchochoma (Kukoma Ntopwa), Maggie Chavula & Maureen Kenneth (Ascent Soccer), Martha Mwakikunga (Topik Sisters), Shilla Mangani (Mighty Wanderers);

Midfielders: Leticia Chinyamula (Ascent Soccer) Tendai Sani & Zainab Kapanda (Nyasa Big Bullets Women), Asimenye Simwaka (MDF Lionesses), Tionge Chirwa (Topik Sisters) Faluma Umali (Mighty Wanderers), Jessie Yosefe (Civil Service Women), Sarah Mulimbika (Ndirande), Funny Magombo (Kukoma Ntopwa), Caroline Mathyola (Silver Strikers Ladies);

Strikers: Chisomo Banda (Silver Strikers Ladies), Vitumbiko Mkandawire (Civil Service Women), Sabina Thom (WFC Lanchkhuti).

The friendly, if it materiarises, will follow two strength-testing matches against Zambia Copper Queens last month, which the Scorchers lost the first 0-2 and won the second 3-2.

However, the first match was played in two days as it was called off in the 21st minute due to a waterlogged pitch following a heavy downpour that started before the match and never stopped.

It was called off after the the Copper Queens had taken the lead and having it been rescheduled for the following day, it resumed at the same result from 22 minutes and after maintaining the 1-0 lead, the hosts scored the second through their top foreign-based star, Racheal Kundananji of Bay FC, USA.

Kundananji was back to haunt the Scorchers again when she scored as early as the 5th minute in the second friendly but the Scorchers, who were without striker, Temwa Chawinga as she returned to the USA today as per the arrangement made between FAM with her club, Kansas City Current, fought on.

The Scorchers went for halftime trailing 0-1 but two minutes from resumption, France’s Montpellier’s Rose Kabzere equalised before Ascent Soccer’s Faith Chimzimu sent the team in the lead in the 56th minutes — with DRC’s TP Mazembe Women’s Sabina Thom making it 3-2 in the 58th.

The Zambians then pulled one back in the 80th but the match went the Scorchers way at 3-2 after playing out 9 minutes of added time due to injury stoppages.

When they returned, head coach Fazili emphasised the need to plan well by continuing playing international friendly matches as well as analysing Angola’s style of play — saying it will be a tricky fixture, especially since many expected Zimbabwe to progress in their first qualifying round.

In the first first leg of their qualifying round Angola, beat Zimbabwe 2-1 at home in but Zimbabwe also won 2-1 at their home in the second leg for the match to be decided on post-match penalties.

The Scorchers proceeded to the second round after their first phase opponents, Congo, were officially withdrawn from the race due to what their FA said was lack of competitions and preparation.

“As a coach, I will do my best to assess their strengths and weaknesses,” Fazili was quoted as saying by Fam.mw last month. “It is a very big motivation because after so many years of Malawi not competing in WAfCON qualifiers.”

“We will try as much as possible to have a very strong team to compete with Angola and qualify for WAfCON,” said the coach, whose side last faced Angola in the 2021 COSAFA Cup, where Malawi secured a 2-0 victory.

After the 3-2 win over Zambia, Fazili praised his team’s performance and fighting spirit for coming from behind and win the match, a positive attitude the team needs ahead of the second round against Angola.

“The players showed great fighting spirit from the start, and we ended up on the winning side,” he told Fam.mw. “This game has helped us assess the team’s shape and address some of our weaknesses”

“Zambia gave us a good challenge, and we take many positives from this match,” said the coach, who had a full house for the friendlies just as his counterpart for Zambia.

His foreign legion included the Chawinga sisters, Tabitha, who plies for France’s Olympique Lyonnais Féminin); Temwa (Kansas City Current-USA); Rose Kabzere (Montpellier-France), Vannessa Chikupira & Bernadetta Mkandawire (both FC BIIK-Kazygurt-Kazakhstan); Sabina Thom & Chimwemwe Madise (TP Mazembe-DRC).

The winners of the WAfCON Morocco 2026 second round will be drawn into three groups of four teams each — with the top two nations from each group qualifying directly for the quarter-final stage, along with the two best third-placed teams.

From that stage, the competition will adopt a knockout format leading up to the final, where the winner will be crowned.

