South Africa book a historic place in knockout rounds of Women’s World Cup

* Banyana finish as runners-up in the pool and will now face Netherlands in the next stage

* But for coach Des Ellis it is an incredible moment of history for the sport in the country

Thembi Kgatlana scored an injury-time winner as South Africa booked a historic place in the knockout rounds of the Women’s World Cup with a 3-2 victory over Italy in their final Group G clash in Wellington today.

The victory sees Banyana finish as runners-up in the pool and will now face Netherlands in the next stage, but for coach Des Ellis it is an incredible moment of history for the sport in the country.

For the third match in a row it was a gallant effort from a South African side that has been vastly improved on the global stage compared to their maiden World Cup appearance four years ago, and this time they completed the job.

Arianna Caruso put Italy ahead from the penalty-spot early on, before Benedetta Orsi scored an own goal that levelled things up for Banyana just past the half-hour mark.

Hildah Magaia then turned the game on its head to put South Africa ahead, but they could not hold on as Caruso turned the ball home from a corner.

It looked as though it would be more heartache for South Africa, but Kgatlana won the day as she turned the ball home from close-range after excellent work from Magaia.

Italy had an early penalty when Karabo Dhlamini’s poor tackle on Chiara Beccari gifted the European side the opportunity from 12 yards. It was a naïve challenge from the wing-back, coming from behind with little prospect of winning the ball.

It is these types of incidents that have cost Banyana in this tournament, poor moments of judgement. Italy’s Arianna Caruso had no trouble with the penalty, slotting it in the bottom corner.

Banyana almost drew level when the ball fell to Robyn Moodaly on the edge of the box and her first time shot had the beating of Italy goalkeeper Francesca Durante, but not the post as it cannoned back off the woodwork. It would have been a superb goal from a player with great technique.

But Banyana were level with a huge slice of luck as Italy defender Orsi put the ball into her own net from outside of the box. Banyana had been pressing hard for the equaliser and when Orsi collected the ball under some pressure from Thembi Kgatlana, she played a strong ball back towards her own goal.

Durante was not expecting it and went to clear with her feet but could not get there quick enough and the ball was in the back of the net. Almost immediately, Italy went close as it was their turn to hit the post.

A header came back off the woodwork, leading to goal-mouth scramble during which Banyana just about managed to clear.

There was a long check for a handball by Dhlamini in the aftermath, but it was not given in the end. It would have been devastating for her to concede two spot-kicks in the game.

Banyana took the lead midway through the second half with a superbly worked goal. Kgatlana ran at the Italian defence and with them back-peddling, slipped Magaia in on goal with a fantastic reverse pass.

Magaia is hands down the best finisher in the Banyana squad and she showed that again as she blasted the ball past Durante.

Italy were level when Caruso turned the ball in from a corner, even if there was a long VAR check over whether she was offside.

Banyana were headed out at that stage, but they came up with the winning moment as again Magaia was slipped in behind the Italy defence, and this time she passed rather than shot, allowing Kgatlana to make history.

Nigeria also sealed their place in the Round of 16 following a battling 0-0 Group B draw against Republic of Ireland on Monday, the first African side to advance to the knockout phase.

The Super Falcons had the better chances in the game but could not force a winner and finish second in the pool behind Australia. They will now face the top team in Group D, which at this stage looks likely to be European champions England.

It is the third time the Super Falcons have successfully negotiated the group stages at a World Cup, having reached the quarterfinals in 1999 and the round of 16 in France four years ago.

They finished with five points in their pool this time round having also drawn 0-0 with Olympic champions Canada, who have since been dumped put, and claimed a stunning 3-2 win over Australia.

They rarely looked like conceding against Irish, who had a few half-chances, and it was Nigeria who might have won the game. The best chance fell to Uchenna Kanu as her goal-bound header was brilliantly stopped by Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan, who managed to claw it onto the crossbar at full stretch. It will certainly be a contender for Save of the Tournament.

Asisat Oshoalo had an excellent chance in the first half as she was played through by Kanu but flashed her shot across the goal and wide when she looked destined to score.

Oshoalo, who has been battling with niggling injuries for a while, lasted 66 minutes before she was replaced by coach Randy Waldrum, who said prior to the game they would look to manage her minutes.

Super Falcons midfielder Toni Payne also found herself with a good shooting opportunity on the edge of the box, but dragged her effort wide.

Going into the final stages of the game, Australia’s 3-0 lead over Canada made it clear that Nigeria would go through even with a 1-0 defeat, which took some sting out of their ambition to go forward for the win.

It was more of a case of holding on to what they had, with the draw more than enough to seal their progression.

Zambia beat Costa Rica 3-1 earlier on Monday but were already eliminated from the competition. They do at least leave with a maiden World Cup win.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a hijab at a Women’s World Cup in their 1-0 win over South Korea.

Holders the United States squeezed into the last 16 with a nervy 0-0 draw against Portugal but England and the Netherlands powered through with big wins.

The United States came to Australia and New Zealand as favourites — ahead of European champions England — to win an unprecedented third World Cup in a row.

But they have been nothing like the team that has dominated international women’s football for so long and they will need to be a lot better if they are to go much further at the tournament.

Debutants Portugal came within inches of the win they needed to progress — and dump out the Americans — when substitute Ana Capeta hit the post in injury time in front of almost 41,000 in Auckland.

But the US held on and are likely to face a Sweden team in the last 16, who thrashed Italy 5-0 in their last match.