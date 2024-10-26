Some thunderstorms expected on Monday especially over parts of central and northern areas

* The prolonged period of hot and uncomfortable weather (heatwave), will continue to affect most southern areas



By Duncan Mlanjira

In its weather forecast for tonight and tomorrow, the Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services adds that some thunderstorms are expected on Monday, October 28, especially over parts of central and northern areas.

In its synopsis and inference, the Department says the public should expected “predominantly dry, mostly sunny, and uncomfortably hot weather to persist due to the influence of warm easterly air mass”.

And it adds the warning on heatwave, which was announced on Thursday, that the prolonged period of hot and uncomfortable weather, will continue to affect most southern areas — “therefore, stay hydrated and cool by drinking plenty of water”.

Shire Valley (areas along Shire River and around Lake Chiuta and Chilwa): Expect warm conditions tonight and tomorrow morning. Dry, sunny and very hot weather tomorrow afternoon. Forecast Temperatures: Ngabu Min.26°C and Max.42°C;

Southern Highlands (Shire highlands, Kirk Range up to Dedza i.e. Ntcheu, Neno, Mwanza, Mulanje, Thyolo, Zomba, Chiradzulu, Phalombe and Blantyre): Generally warm conditions tonight and during morning. Forecast Temperatures: Blantyre Min.23°C and Max.35°C

Central areas (Lilongwe, Mchinji, Ntchisi, Dowa, Kasungu and part of Mzimba District): Expect mild conditions tonight and tomorrow morning. Dry and hot weather tomorrow afternoon. Forecast Temperatures: Lilongwe Min.21°C and Max.33°C

Lakeshore areas (Mangochi, Salima, Nkhotakota, Nkhata Bay, Likoma, Karonga): Expect warm weather tonight and tomorrow morning. Mostly sunny and very hot tomorrow afternoon. Forecast Temperatures: Mangochi Min. 25°C and Max.37°C;

Northern areas (all areas in the north except lakeshore): Expect cool conditions tonight and tomorrow morning. Mostly sunny and hot weather tomorrow in the afternoon. Forecast Temperatures: Mzuzu Min. 15°C and Max.30°C.

On Thursday, the Meteorological Department alerted the public of prolonged period of hot and uncomfortable weather (heatwave) that is expected over most Southern Region areas for the next 6 days from Friday, October 25 till October 30.

The weather report said the impact level is significant (level 6) over Shire Valley and level 5 over Southern highlands.

Daytime maximum temperatures are forecasted to rise significantly, with the following projections:

* Shire Valley: Temperatures to exceed 43°C, which is +7 degrees more than average;

* Mangochi: Temperature to reach 39°C which is +5 degrees more than average

* Southern Highlands: Temperatures to reach 35°C which is +10 degrees more than average.

“The excessive heat conditions are also expected to affect central and northern areas; hence people in these areas should also take precautionary measures as temperatures are expected to be high at times.”

Impacts

The Department warns that “prolonged exposure to extreme heat can pose serious health risks, especially to vulnerable people, such as the elderly, young children, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

“Heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke are a significant concern,” says the report while advising the public that they stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day, even if they don’t feel thirsty.

They are also advised to avoid taking alcohol and caffeine, as they can cause dehydration and to seek shelter by stay in air-conditioned buildings, or use fans to cool down.

People are asked to dress appropriately by wearing light, loose-fitting clothing, and use sunscreen to protect their skin from harmful sunlight.

Vulnerable family relations should be check on to ensure that the elderly and sick family members are coping with the heat.

The public is being asked to avoid intensive activities by reduce physical activities, especially during the hottest part of the day (11am to 3pm).