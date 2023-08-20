Some amazing pictures

The world is full of grandeur. Here is a sample of a few shared on social media which we will be featuring: First with this amazing train: ‘The Backbone of the Sahara, Sahara Desert, Mauritania’.

You can’t see where this train ends, let alone where the next station might be. The iron trains of Mauritania are among the longest in the world, at around 1.9 miles (3km), and here one is captured weaving through the Sahara on its journey to the coast. Its load – of iron ore mined in Zouerat – is among the world’s heaviest too, while people often jump on to the cars to travel between towns. Justin Jin’s photo fell into the urban category, in which it was highly commended.

The great Concorde

The only picture ever taken of Concorde flying at Mach 2 (1,350 mph). Taken on April 1985 by Adrian Meredith, from RAF Tornado attack fighter, which only rendezvoused with Concorde for 4 minutes over the Irish Sea. The tornado was rapidly running out of fuel, struggling to keep up with Concorde at Mach2. Magnificent picture!—@Adrian Meredith

Portofino,Genoa,Italy.@Unknown photographer

Battlefields of the past

An aerial view of battleship USS Iowa (BB-61) in Dry Dock No. 4 at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, 1 May 1985.

Mercedes Benz

The first two bring memories of a bygone era—Shared by Sunduzwayo Madise

Blantyre City, Malawi

What memories do you have of these streets! The commercial city of Malawi, Blantyre – named after Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, Scotland, birthplace of the explorer Dr. David Livingstone. Visit Malawi, Explore Blantyre; www.travelmalawiguide.com.@Peter J Makwana

U.S. Route 66

Through the Mojave Desert, Arizona.@Today USA

Lucius Banda in London

I took a walk into Nottingham City Centre with Peter Makossah, my brother. As I was strolling, I found a youngster playing music in the street. I joined him and sang; ‘I can’t help falling in love’ by Elvis Presley. Despite him not knowing the chords very well, we carried on and by the time we finished, there was a huge audience clapping hands. I admire how our friends appreciate works of arts.

Most powerful

Eighty-one years after she lay burning and capsized in the New York harbor, the French SS Normandie still holds the record as the most powerful steam turbo-electric-propelled passenger ship ever built. She is considered one of the greatest of ocean liners in history, a floating palace of Art Deco majesty so dazzling, they nicknamed her the ‘Ship of Light’ similar to Paris as the ‘City of Light’.

The gilded first class dining hall was longer than the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles and guests included Ernest Hemingway, Colette, Fred Astaire, Walt Disney and even the von Trapp family singers, who all sailed aboard the Normandie during her career of 139 westbound transatlantic crossings from Le Havre, France to New York City. She was, for a brief time, Queen of the seven seas, before war, negligence and possibly sabotage, sealed her fate in 1942.@ Just History

Picturesque

Centuripe is a town located in the province of Enna in Sicily, Italy. It is situated on a hilltop at an elevation of about 800 meters above sea level, and it has a population of approximately 5,000 people.@ Wandering Nomad

Atop a hill in Machinjiri

There are a lot of beautiful places in this country…tiyeni tiziyenda makonsana (let’s practise local tourism, folks).@ Mayamiko Tambula

Amazing engineering

The bridge-tunnel in Virginia, USA is an amazing engineering feat that spans 17 miles, connecting the Atlantic Ocean to multiple ports along rivers and bays. It seamlessly transforms from a bridge to an undersea tunnel, accommodating both vehicles and large ships.

This incredible structure is essential for maritime trade and provides a captivating experience for travelers. As you drive across the bridge, you’ll enjoy breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. But the real adventure begins when you enter the undersea tunnel.

Descending below the water’s surface, you’ll be immersed in a mesmerizing subaquatic world. The tunnel’s design and lighting add to the enchantment as you journey through its vast length. It’s a must-visit attraction for anyone traveling along the East Coast, combining the excitement of driving on a bridge with the wonder of exploring an undersea tunnel.@ Strange Moments