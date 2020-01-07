Slander on dead policeman’s professional action earns Karonga man K100,000 court fine

By Duncan Mlanjira

Incensed with the professional action executed by Malawi Police Officer, late Sub Inspector Michael Mwangomba, when he confiscated two illegal bags of charcoal from a certain man at Songwe Border in Karonga while he was still alive, Palisha Swira produced an audio that alleged that the officer had died because he was defecating charcoal.

In the audio, which went viral on social media, Swira alleged that the owner of the charcoal bewitched the police officer to be defecating charcoal, which killed him.

When the 34-year-old Swira was caught, he was brought before Karonga First Grade Magistrate’s court on Monday, January 6, which has slapped him with a heavy fine of K100,000 or spend 12 months in prison for falsely spreading the news.

A report by Karonga Police Station, deputy public relations officer, Sub Inspector Frank Black, Swira was convicted on the charge of false publication likely to cause fear and alarm to the public peace, that contravenes Section 60 of the Penal Code.

The report said the court, through State Prosecutor Sub Inspector Alfred Chidzere, heard that Swira produced an audio on January 2 and that when it went viral it traumatised the deceased officer’s family and the police as a whole.

In his submission, the State Prosecutor Chidzere prayed for the court to hand a harsh sentence, arguing that the convict’s conduct created fear and alarm not only to the deceased family but to the police as well.

In his mitigation, Swira, who pleaded guilty to the offense, asked the court for a lighter sentence, saying he is a sole bread winner and looks after his old mother.

In his determination, First Grade Magistrate Julius Kalambo concurred with the state for a harsh penalty since the offence brought fear and alarm to the public.

However, he observed that such an offence is a misdemeanor that attracts a maximum 2 years imprisonment and that Swira is a first offender.

Magistrate Kalambo ordered him to pay K100,000 fine or in default to spend the next 12 months in prison and managed to raise the fine to escape the jail term.

Swira hails from Naolondo Village, Traditional Authority Mwaulambiya in Chitipa District.

Most charcoal vendors, when caught with the illegal wood fuel, threaten to deal with police and forestry officers through magic if they confiscate their goods.

Swira’s action might have targeted to instill fear in the police and forestry officers from confiscating charcoal from the vendors.