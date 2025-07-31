Six exciting all-TNM Super League encounters in FDH Bank Cup 2025 Round of 32



By Duncan Mlanjira

Only FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, Kamuzu Barracks, Karonga United and Mzuzu City Hammers have been paired against lower division league teams in the FDH Bank Cup 2025 Round of 32 — bring six exciting all-TNM Super League encounters.

The draw was concluded today at Mpira Village that pits Nyasa Big Bullets away to face NBS Bank National Division (NDL) side, Chilumba Barracks; Kamuzu Barracks hosting regional league side, FC Thondwe; Mzuzu City Hammers against another NBS Bank NDL side, Baka City and Karonga United hosting Chatoloma ADMARC.

The rest are all-TNM Super League fixtures with defending champions Blue Eagles set to meet Songwe Border United; Mighty Wanderers up against MAFCO FC; Civil Service United v Chitipa United; Moyale FC v Ekhaya FC; Mighty Tigers v Silver Strikers; and Premierbet Dedza Dynamos v Creck Sporting Club.

The other fixtures are NBS Bank NDL bottom of the league side, Jenda United against FC Shire; an all NBS Bank NDL derby, Mchinji Villa v Mitundu Baptist; Zingwangwa United v M’mbelwa Warriors; Sporting FC v Bangwe All Stars; Beck Academy v The Boyz and a Zomba City derby between Prison United and NBS Bank NDL leaders, Red Lions.

The excitement doesn’t stop there — it carries forward to the Round of 16 winners of Prison United v Red Lions will meet winners of Civil Service United v Chitipa United; Beck Academy/The Boyz v Nyasa Big Bullets/Chilumba Barracks; Sporting FC/Bangwe All Stars v Kamuzu Barracks/FC Thondwe; Zingwangwa United/M’mbelwa Warriors v Blue Eagles/Songwe Border United.

Then Premierbet Dedza Dynamos/Creck Sporting Club v Moyale FC/Ekhaya FC; Mchinji Villa/Mitundu Baptist v Karonga United/Chatoloma ADMARC; Mzuzu City Hammers/Baka City v Mighty Wanderers/MAFCO FC and Jenda United/FC Shire v Mighty Tigers/Silver Strikers.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Competition & Communication Director, Gomezgani Zakazaka, announced that the Round of 32 will commence on third week of August 15-17 to be followed by the Round of 16 in second week of September — with the semifinals are scheduled for first week of October while the final is on November 1.

Zakazaka couldn’t hide his excitement, saying the theme of FDH Bank Cup ‘Pachema’ is coming true and assures fans to expected unpredictability of results as there are several David v Goliath encounters.

“As you know, cup competitions bring unpredictable results as evidenced in two seasons ago when the title was won by Nyasa Big Bullets against the reserve side, who had beaten more fancied teams along their path.

“So this year we should expect such unpredictability and for a team to be the best, you must beat the best — that’s what fans should expected for this edition of the FDH Bank Cup,” said Zakazaka.

On the part of the sponsors, FDH Bank’s Marketing Manager, Ronald Chimchere described the draw as exciting, saying it echoes well with FDH Bank Cup slogan of ‘Pachema’.

“There are exciting games ahead,” he said. “Fans will really be well entertained bringing some high level of competition. As sponsors, we will inject in key areas of our involvement as incentives to ensure that everyone is a winner.

“We will also equip teams with full match kits and financial support so that each team participates with confidence,” he said, while appealing to fans to enjoy peaceful space in their support to their teams.

The 32 teams are 16 from the Super League and the other 16 from the four Regional Leagues and the NBS Bank National Division League.

