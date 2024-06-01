Six arrested for theft of Illovo Sugar Malawi irrigation equipment

* Police first intercepted Yohane Sakala, 28, at Thabwa Police checkpoint with 150 metres of electric cable



By Leah Malimbasa, MANA

Chikwawa Police Station has arrested six individuals for allegedly stealing irrigation equipment from Illovo Nchalo Estate’s fields of 412, 413 and 419 — valued at K4.3 million.

Chikwawa Police Station public relations officer, Sergeant Dickson Matemba confirmed that the six were arrested earlier this week when police intercepted Yohane Sakala, 28, at Thabwa Police checkpoint with 150 metres of electric cable.

“The suspect confessed to stealing the cable and identified five accomplices — Enock Mtefula, 20; Mverani Sakala, 22; Thokozani Maxwell, 27; Robert Bwanali, 24 and Hamilton Machika, 43,” Matemba said adding that the suspects will appear in court soon to face theft charges.

Meanwhile, Chikwawa Police, in cooperation with Mitole Police Mobile Services, have intensified security measures to prevent further vandalism and theft of Illovo irrigation equipment.

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc stands steadfast with its motto of ‘Creating a Thriving Community’ — a significant corporate social responsibility that reaches out in sectors of health, education, environment as well as responding to tragedies such as the twin devastation caused by Cyclones Ana and Freddy.

However, while Illovo strives to be a worthwhile neighbour, the company continues to face some challenging times characterized by theft of sugar cane, irrigation equipment as well as some of its employees being attacked — “some unfortunately leading to loss of life”.

Just in April, Illovo enhanced its ‘Creating a Thriving Community’ motto by donating 16,000 bags of maize flour of 15kgs each to surrounding residents of Nchalo Estate in Chikwawa as an assurance that the company stands in solidarity with its neighbours.

At the official presentation of the relief maize flour at Paramount Chief Lundu’s community, Nchalo Estate General Manager, Ricky Pilly said the company feels duty bound to stand in solidarity with its surrounding communities during challenging times as this lean-season in which Chikwawa and the rest of the country is facing.

“This donation is a testament to our unwavering dedication to alleviating the suffering of those affected by food scarcity and our decision was guided by a sense of duty and compassion for our fellow Malawians.”

But, Pilly said, the vandalism of their equipment is bringing a lot of challenges for the company, which took upon itself to engage the traditional leaders — including Paramount Chief Lundu — to encourage the community members to own the estate as it they economically benefit from it in many ways.

He thus applauded Paramount Chief Lundu and other traditional leaders for the support they render to Illovo this far in fighting the vice of theft of sugar cane and irrigation equipment — while appealing to them to continue to advocate for security and peace around Nchalo area.

In his vote of thanks, Paramount Chief Lundu — an amiable leader but who doesn’t mince words when not amused with some negativity — took a long breath before condemning his subjects for vandalism of Illovo assets.

He told his subjects in a strong statement that he was not particularly amused that the people who were stealing sugar canes were justifying their actions that they were advised to do so by the Paramount Chief himself.

“Let me ask you, did I go around the villages telling you that you should steal sugarcanes? You embarrassed me and that’s why I made it a point to engage with Illovo on your behalf to solve this problem.”

The Paramount Chief disclosed to his subjects that they are some people of goodwill who report to him and other chiefs under his jurisdiction when they see others with malicious intentions to dent the image of his community.

“From now on, let us all be vigilant of each other in reporting anyone you see vandalising Illovo sugarcane and equipment,” he implored on them.

“Our needs and challenges are many and this is a company that can assist us — but for them to come forward they must all see some positives in the way we treat them as our neighbours.”—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express