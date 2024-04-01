Simba coach regrets missed chances in defeat to Egyptian giants Al Ahly

* Highly tactical opening to CAF Champions League quarterfinals as only Al Ahl earning full points

* With the rest ending in goalless draws ahead of two legs on Friday, April 5 and other two the next day

Maravi Express

Coach of Tanzanian giants Simba SC, Abdelkader Benchika rues his team’s missed opportunities following their 0-1 defeat to Al Ahly on Saturday in the CAF Champions League quarter-finals.

Despite playing in front of a roaring 60,000 capacity crowd, Al Ahly displayed their experience as they managed the hard-fought 1-0 win to take to Cairo next week.

An early goal by Ahmed Kouka was enough to secure the first leg victory for the Egyptian giants who did well to absorb the ongoing pressure from Simba throughout the encounter.

Despite failing to find the back of the net, Simba’s relentless pressure pinned Al Ahly in their own half for extended periods and addressing the press after the match, Benchika offered his apologies to Simba fans, acknowledging Al Ahly’s efficiency in capitalizing on their limited chances.

“They got only one chance and used it, yet we had several chances but never utilised them appropriately,” he said and emphasizing the importance of converting opportunities at this level of competition, Benchika stressed the consequences of squandered chances against formidable opponents like Al Ahly.

“At this level of football, you must use your chances against a big club like Al Ahly, or else you suffer the consequences, which are usually bitter,” he said.

Despite the disappointing result, Benchika remained resolute about his team’s prospects in the upcoming second leg in Cairo: “We have not given up. We want to use the second leg away in Cairo. As much as it will be tough, we will have to push to the end.”

Simba’s spirited performance, particularly in the second half, showcased their determination to challenge the reigning champions when the two sides clash in the return leg in Cairo on Friday.

The Tanzanians will draw inspiration from their positive display later in the game and look to capitalize on their opportunities to overturn the deficit and progress to the semi-finals of the prestigious tournament.

On his part, Al Ahly SC coach, Marcel Koller said he was satisfied with his players’ performance, saying: “They played according to my plans. It was a very tough game our opponents pushed us but we used the opportunity we got and finished them off.

“The win away has given us confidence and we hope to maintain the same tempo in the second leg. Determination by the players was key to our positive results and the substitutes we had played a key role maintaining the win that was very important for our ambitions in the competition.

It was highly tactical start of the quarterfinals in which the rest ended in goalless draws with former champions TP Mazembe failing to take advantage of home ground against Petro de Luanda, who battled to a goalless draw in Lubumbashi.

There was also nothing to separate the other quarterfinal in Dar er Salaam when Tanzanian side, Young Africans held former champions Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.

Côte d’Ivore’s Asec Mimosas walked away the happier side away in Tunis by by frustrated north African giants Esperance Sportive de Tunis to a goalless stalemate.

Julien Chevalier, Asec Mimosas coach also praised his players for their performance, saying: “It was an intense and difficult match. I consider a draw here in Tunis to be heroic against a club like Esperance in such an electric atmosphere.

“We did not deliberately choose defense, but it was the situation we were in. There is still a second round to play in Abidjan which we must prepare well and approach well.”

While Esperance Sportive de Tunis coach Miguel Cardoso said: “Just look at the match statistics and possession to realize our total control over the match. We did everything, tried everything, changed strategy during the match, the only thing missing was goals.

“The players were not sad after the match, but they had a feeling of frustration because they gave everything, but they were unlucky. I remain positive and optimistic about our chances of making it to the quarter-finals”.

Rulani Mokwena, coach for Mamelodi Sundowns also rued “too many lost chances and lost second balls. We looked a little better in the second half and I think we played with more intensity going forward.

“We can play better, we can do better, we can use the ball better, we have to play better in second leg and we have to be tight in the second leg to win the game.”

His counterpart, Miguel Gamondi said it was indeed a “very tough game and I think we can consider it a tactical battle between two good teams. I am very proud of how the players applied themselves”.

“They tried their best and I think we created clear chances and should have won the game. This game is still open and for sure will go to fight there and try to qualify.”

The return legs will be see Mamelodi Sundowns hosting Young Africans and Al Ahly SC playing host to Simba SC — both on Friday, April 5 with the next day seeing TP Mazembe away to Luanda against Atletico Petroleos and Asec Mimosas hosting Esperance.

Of the eight quarter finalists, three are yet to taste continental success with Al Ahly having won 11 titles, TP Mazembe (5), Esperance (4), Asec Mimosas (1) and Mamelodi Sundowns (1) — who are also the 2023 African Football League champions.—Reporting by CAFonline