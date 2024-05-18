Silver’s joint top scorer Binwell Katinji and 5 others out of action ahead of tough match against Wanderers

Binwell Katinji

Silver Strikers’ forward, Binwell Katinji, who is in the race for the TNM Super League 2024 Golden Boot with 4 goals will miss the important match against Mighty Wanderers tomorrow at Silver Stadium due to injury.

Also out of action are his fellow strikers Atusaye Nyondo and Stanie Davie as well as defender Chisomo Mpachika, as according to Silver Strikers website, that adds that Duncan Nyoni and Gift Chunga are also still out of action.

Silver Strikers leading the log table with 16 points from six games played whilst Mighty Wanderers are 3rd having collected 12 points from same number of games — with both sides still unbeaten reaching this far.

Katinji and Adiel Kaduya are Silver’s top scorer this far and the duo are at four goals apiece alongside Civil Service United’s Emmanuel Jnr Saviel; Creck Sporting’s George Chiomba and Isaac Msiska of Mzuzu City Hammers — who are hot on the neck of leading goal scorer — Kamuzu Barracks’ Zeliat Nkhoma with five goals.

The Bankers’ website quotes head coach Peter Mponda as saying his charges are well aware of the importance of winning, saying such type of games are self-motivating on the part of players.

He is quoted as saying: “We are prepared for this game and the players are geared to take part in this game. When it comes to games like these, us — as coaches — it is very easy to motivate the team since the players are already motivated by the fact that they know they are playing against their fellow big teams.”

Dubbed as a Super Sunday encounter, the Bankers will make sure they consolidated their lead. Both teams are having good defence formation and stable goalkeeping which have seen them conceding few goals while Wanderers only allowed two to kiss the back of their net while Silver have let in three.

The Nomads have ammunitions they can use upfront — Christopher Kumwembe, Vincent Nyangulu and Clement Nyondo with the help of Isaac Kaliati, Gaddie Chirwa and Wisdom Mpinganjira at the heart of the pitch.

Currently, the Nomads forwards are being mentored by newly-recruited striker-trainer, former top notch forward, Peter Wadabwa — whose high profile stints include scoring for Mighty Wanderers itself towards the end of his career.

The former Malawi national team strikers has also featured and for Escom United, Silver Strikers and in South Africa for Jomo Cosmos, Thanda Royal Zulu, Golden Arrows as well as in Mozambique for Destortivo de Maputo.

Ahead of the match Mighty Wanderers signed a one-year partnership with Golden Peacock Hotel in which the players and technical staff will be enjoying accommodation services whenever they travel to destinations where Golden Peacock Hotel is located.

The club’s official Facebook page reported that at the signing of the agreement on Thursday at Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre, Wanderers chief executive officer, Panganeni Ndovi said the partnership “aims to provide Wanderers with comfortable and convenient lodging options, further enhancing their performance on-and-off the field”.

Ndovi is reported to have said accomodation is one of the most biggest expense for a football team and described the partnership as tool to cut down costs while Golden Peacock marketing officer, Khumbo Gwede is quoted as saying they did not hesitate to enter into the agreement because Wanderers is a big brand.

“Wanderers are one of the biggest teams in the country. We are so excited to be associated with this team and more good things to come,” he said.

Meanwhile, another must-win battle for both teams taking place this afternoon at Kamuzu Stadium, is the game between defending Nyasa Big Bullets and 2nd-placed Mzuzu City Hammers.



The Hammers have 13 points from six games while Bullets are 6th with 10 points and the game promises to be a tricky one. It is also a game Mzuzu City Hammers’ top scorer Isaac Msiska would be yearning to add more in order to overtake Kamuzu Barracks’ Zeliat Nkhoma.

Nkhoma also eyes to score more as 4th-placed Kamuzu Barracks are up against 6th-placed Moyale at Aubrey Dimba Stadium also today while debutantes game of Creck Sporting and FOMO will be of interest for Creck’s 4-goal leader George Chiomba.

Emmanuel Jnr Saviel is also another player of interest having scored 4 goals for 10th-placed Civil Service United, who are away to meet Karonga United (7th) tomorrow at Karonga Stadium.

Other games tomorrow are Bangwe All Stars (14th) are up against MAFCO at Mpira Stadium; Dedza Dynamos (9th) hosting Chitipa United (13th).

Mighty Tigers moved to 5th place on Thursday from 8th after beating debutantes Baka City 4-1 in a midweek match at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.