Silver’s golden boy Adiel Kaduya off to USA to study Bachelor’s Degree in Sports Management

By Tione Andsen, MANA

Promising young Silver Strikers golden boy, Adiel Kaduya, on Sunday left Malawi for United States of America (USA) where he will pursue his education in Bachelor’s Degree in Sports Management for three years.

He has left his team with four goals to his credit and at one point in time, during the first weeks of the season, was leading goal scorer in the 2024 TNM Super League.

A happy and proud mother to Adriel, former Lilongwe City Council Mayor, Julian Kaduya told Malawi News Agency (MANA) at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) on Sunday that they secured a sponsorship for him and the family has contributed towards his travel.

“My son was spotted two years ago by some Americans working at African Bible College (ABC) while playing social football within Area 47 in Lilongwe,” she said. “When they returned home, they made inquire of him because they had identified him as a potential player to go to America.”

The mother said it was the wish of the family that Adriel should pursue his education taking into account that football is a short term career: “He got injured when playing against Karonga United and he had been sidelined for sometime, which affected his game bonuses since was not playing. This was a worrisome situation to us.”

Meanwhile, Silver Strikers have rounded off the first round of the TNM Super League 2024 with a stalemate against Moyale Barracks on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium but the Bankers have finished off their 15 matches as the only side to taste defeat this far.

Coach Peter Mponda told club media that the result was fair, saying: “Playing a goalless match against Moyale at their home feels like a fair result. I think on a balance of play it was a 50-50 affair.

“We couldn’t ask for more in this match, we return to Lilongwe satisfied,” said the coach as he now focuses on start their second round with an away fixture in Karonga against Karonga United on August 10.

The Bankers lead the table with 37 points — 12 ahead of runners-up Mighty Wanderers (25), who are remaining with one game while on 3rd place are Mzuzu City Hammers with 24 points from 14 games.

On 4th place are Kamuzu Barracks with 23 points from 15 games, who were beaten 4-1 by Chitipa United yesterday through goals from Francis Nyirenda (34′); Ramadhan Ntafu (44′) and a brace from Jackson Beza (78′, 79’) while their consolation was scored by top goal scored Zeliat Nkhoma from the penalty spot in the 86′.

On 5th place are Moyale Barracks with 22 points from 15 games while defending champions, who are also to conclude their first round with one remaining match, are 6th with 20 points.—Additional reporting by Maravi Express