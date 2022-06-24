Silver Strikers start FDH Bank Cup title defence against Dedza Dynamos

Defending champions Silver Strikers

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

Champions Silver Strikers are set to open their title defence of the FDH Bank Cup title at home against fellow TNM Super League side,Dedza Dynamos in the Round of 32, which will be played between July 2-18, 2022.

This follows the competition’s Round 32 national draw held on Thursday, June 23 at Football Association of Malawi’s Mpira Village in Blantyre in which TNM Super League champions Nyasa Big Bullets will face struggling Super League rookies Sable Farming while Mighty Mukuru Wanderers will host Kamuzu Barracks Reserves.

A total of 16 regional teams qualified to the Round of 32 from the preliminary stage where they have joined TNM Super League teams.

Thursday’s draw had last year’s TNM Super League teams top 8 — namely, Nyasa Big Bullets, Civo Service United, Silver Strikers, Karonga United, Moyale Barracks, Mafco, TN Stars and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers — being put in one pot as seeded to avoid meeting each other.

Should the defending champions Silver go past Dedza Dynamos — or vice versa, they will face winners of Mighty Mukuru Wanderers vs Kamuzu Barracks Reserves while Sable Farming vs Nyasa Big Bullets are set to date winners of Moyale Barracks vs Ngwanje FC.

Thus the draw is for the Round of 32 is as follows:

1) Civo vs Baka City

2) Mighty Mukuru Wanderers vs Kamuzu Barracks Reserves

3) Changalume/Prison vs Mafco

4)Chitipa United vs TN Stars

5) Sable Farming vs Nyasa Big Bullets

6) Dedza Dynamos vs Silver Strikers

7) Karonga United vs Iponga

8) Moyale Barracks vs Ngwanje FC

9) Kawinga FC vs Chintheche United

10) Rumphi United vs Blue Eagles

11) Airborne Rangers vs Ekwendeni Hammers

12) Kamuzu Barracks vs MDF Marine/ Bangwe All Stars

13) Mighty Tigers vs Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves

14) Red Lions vs Zomba Airbase

15) Immigration FC vs Kadona Stars

16 ) Extreme FC vs The Boys

The Round of 16 is:

1) Winner 5 vs Winner 8

2) Winner 16 vs Winner 15

3) Winner 12 vs Winner 1

4) Winner 7 vs Winner 3

5) Winner 11 vs Winner 10

6) Winner 9 vs Winner 4

7) Winner 14 vs Winner 13

8 )Winner 6 vs Winner 2

At the draw, FAM chief executive officer, Alfred Gunda applauded the regional teams for showcasing exciting play during preliminary round, saying there was a stiffer competition as they gunned for the Round of 32.

He, therefore, expressed optimistic that fans should expect another great battle and improvement during this round, which is full of interesting fixtures.

“As FAM, we are excited with the composition of the draw and we believe that the fixtures will draw a lot of attraction from all the football followers as we anticipate high quality of play.

“With this draw we are assured that we’ll have teams from lower leagues in the quarterfinals, which will be a major boost in exposing talent.

“Let me take this opportunity to ask all football stakeholders, more especially the fans, to continue observing rules of the game in all the stadiums in order to make the game of football beautiful,” he said.

In his remarks, FDH Bank Head of Marketing and Communications, Levie Nkunika said they are excited with the draw, saying the mixture of the Super League and the lower league teams will be a great attraction and an achievement to the small teams since they will have a chance of exposure and being easily identified by top Super League clubs.

Nkunika further said with fans back in the stadiums unlike last year, they are hopeful that the patronage for this year will be impressive and entertaining.

“Our target is to help in developing Malawians footballers and also make our customers to enjoy some great entertainment. Let me also confirm that all regional teams will receive K500,000, footballs as well as jerseys for their games,” Nkunika said.