Silver Strikers increase their TNM Super League 2024 lead to a 7-point gap after beating Nyasa Bug Bullets 1-0

* Through super sub Chinsisi Maonga’s added time strike — ending Bullets unbeaten run



* We knew Bullets will come flat out today looking for a win and we told the boys to be disciplined defensively—coach Peter Mponda

* We played as a team, worked hard for a win and credit should go to Maonga for a beautiful display of composure in finishing off that ball

Maravi Express

A lone strike in added time from super substitute Chinsinsi Maonga was enough for Silver Strikers to increase their TNM Super League 2024 to a 7-point gap after beating Nyasa Bug Bullets 1-0 today at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.

According to Silver Strikers Media, the two sides headed into the match boasting of being the ones yet to taste defeat this far in the TNM Super League 2024 season and from the first whistle, it promised to be a grand afternoon to football lovers with both sides showcasing a beautiful display of football.

The home team were the first to settle in the game forcing Maxwell Paipi to clear the ball on the line at 3 minutes and minutes later, the Area 47 side managed to contain the pressure and stuck to their style of play enjoying some beautiful passes with nothing to write about in the final third.

At 30 minutes, Chimwemwe Idana launched a counter attack setting out Charles Chipala but a timely interception from Nixon Nyasulu won us a corner that was well defended.

George Chikooka produced some excellent saves to keep the scores unchanged at recess and from his more exceptional performance he earned the Man of the Match award.

Come second half, Silver coach Peter Mponda rested Chipala and introduced Mark Fodya.p and at 71 minutes the coach made a double substition taking out Uchizi Vunga and Fodya for Patrick Macheso and Stain Davie.

The changes added flair to the game as Silver managed to display their ‘umodzi-umodzi’ passing type of football and at 88 minutes Binwell Katinji was substituted for Chinsinsi Maonga.

The hosts won a corner that was quickly taken but Stanie Davie cleared for safety a ball that found Patrick Macheso who passed on to Maonga in a counter attack mode and his first touch rounded up Nyasulu to fire the team ahead.

The turn up of the event led to Nyasa Bullets supporters to start pelting stones into the pitch that forced referee Gift Chicco to stop the match in the additional minutes.

After waiting for a good 10 minutes Chicco blew his whistle confirming the win and record defeat to the defending champions in the league at home since 2021.

In his remarks, coach Mponda hailed his defensive players for a disciplined performance and praised Maonga for the beautiful finish of the game.

“We knew Bullets will come flat out today looking for a win and we told the boys to be disciplined defensively something they have executed effectively,” he told the media. “We played as a team, worked hard for a win and credit should go to Maonga for a beautiful display of composure in finishing off that ball”