Silver Strikers goalkeeper keeps shining as he keeps 9 clean sheets in 15 TNM Super League 2024 appearances

By Duncan Mlanjira

Silver Strikers’ goalkeeper George Chikooka has kept 9 clean sheets in 15 TNM Super League 2024 appearances – four more than any goalkeeper in this season.

The others are Lucky Tizola (Mighty Tigers); Simeon Harawa (Moyale Barracks) — with five clean sheets each followed by four each from Christopher Mikuwa (MAFCO); Donnex Mwakasinga (Dedza Dynamos); Innocent Nyasulu (Nyasa Big Bullets); Richard Chipuwa (Mighty Wanderers) and three each by Eddie Jamu (Mzuzu City Hammers); Maclean Mwale (Karonga United) and Nyasa Big Bullets’ Richard Chimbamba.

Chikooka’s constant good performance right from the beginning of the season did not go unnoticed by Flames coach Patrick Mabedi, who called him to duty for FIFA World Cup 2026™ Group H qualifiers — alongside club teammates, Tatenda M’balaka, McDonald Lameck, Nickson John Mwase in defence and Chimwemwe Idana, Patrick Macheso, Uchizi Vunga and Chikondi Kamanga in midfield.

In the game against Equatorial Guinea at Nuevo Estadio de Malabo, the Flames kept losing ball possessions needlessly and it was Chikooka who kept them in the match and the goal he conceded was from a beautiful set piece by Coco Bassey in the 81st minute.

He had earlier taken another in the 66th and the shot went above the cross bar and for the next, just 15 minutes later, he pretended to shoot at goal but he just laid it perfectly in front of the packed box which was welcomed by a rushing Edu Salvador, who hit it hard beating Chikooka, who had stretched as much as he could.

Chikooka’s alertness started as early as the 3rd minute when Equatorial Guinea had their first attack of the match but the Silver Strikers goalkeeper, who by then had five clean sheets in the TNM Super League 2024, cleared it away for a corner kick.

He was called again to save the situation four minutes later with another brilliant stop after Edu Salvador attacked just outside the 18-yard box.

In the 20th, Chikooka once again had to make another save as he easily caught Mba Obiang’s shot as the hosts proved tough to be plied open as they moved in masses to attack and to defend.

So Chiooka is well ahead of the race for the league’s Golden Glove and his 9th clean sheet was during Silver’s last match of the first round in the 0-0 draw against Moyale Barracks last Sunday away at Mzuzu Stadium, maintaining their lead with 37 points — eight clear of 2nd-placed Mighty Wanderers (28 points) and 12 against 3rd-placed Mzuzu City Hammers (25).

The Bankers are 14 points clear of 4th-placed defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets, who share 23 points with 5th-placed Kamuzu Barracks, but separated by goal difference as the Bullets amassed 18 against nine while the military side have scored 20 and conceding 18.

Ahead of their match against Dedza Dynamos, Creck Sporting were 9th with 20 points and Dedza on 10th with 19 and following their 2-0 win — courtesy of goals from George Chaomba (5′) and Anorld Kiyama Son (41′) — they amassed 23 points to push out Moyale Barracks (22 points) from the 6th-place as well as MAFCO FC (21 points), who had occupied 7th-placed.

Moyale are now 7th while MAFCO are 8th, the cut out points for the qualification of the Airtel Top 8 that is played at the end of the season.

The defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets — who picked themselves up following a lackluster performance in their first round of five wins, eight draws and two losses — have a lot of work to catch up if they are to retain the title for the 7th consecutive season.

However, they are in contention to defend their FDH Bank Cup title following their 2-0 triumph over arch rivals Mighty Wanderers to make a date with Civil Service United in the quarterfinals tomorrow at Kamuzu Stadium.

If they win, the FDH Bank Cup defending champions will tussle in the semifinals with winners between Lube Masters v Moyale Barracks, to be played this afternoon at Mzuzu Stadium.

Also playing this afternoon are last year’s beaten finalists, MAFCO FC who take on Karonga United at Chitowe — setting the stakes high as the eight teams battle for places in the last four of the competition.

Straight from 1-0 victory over second-tier side, Iponga in the Round of 16, MAFCO face familiar opponents Karonga and the Salima-based military side might have a spring in their step heading into the quarterfinal tie after beating Karonga 2-0 in the TNM Super League 2024 season.

On the other hand, Karonga will be hoping for a revenge. Both teams drew their midweek matches in the league — the hosts 2-2 against Civil Service United while Karonga registered a 1-1 draw against Mzuzu City Hammers.

MAFCO assistant coach, Jimmy Mzunga told Fam.mw that he was optimistic of qualifying for the semi-finals of the competition: “Our preparations have gone well and the players are ready for the match. We are not underrating Karonga because they are a very good team.”

Karonga coach Oscar Kaunda said his side is aiming nothing short of a victory, saying: “Everybody is ready for the game. We know that it will be a tough one as Mafco are hard nut to crack especially away games but we are ready for the battle.

Lube Masters, who are taking on Moyale Barracks this afternoon, reached the quarterfinals after beating fellow second-tier side Raiply FC 5-4 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Masters coach Harold Phiri said his boys are ready to cause an upset in this year’s competition: “We are going into the match as underdogs so pressure will be on Moyale. We will play our normal game and we have nothing to lose.”

Moyale coach Pritchard Mwansa, who was in charge of MAFCO when they lost 0-3 to Nyasa Big Bullets in last year’s final at Bingu National Stadium, said they will not underrate Masters.

“We need to exercise caution in this match. If we lose concentration, we will get punished,” he is quoted as saying by Fam.mw.