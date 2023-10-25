Silver Strikers fan presents his share of K2m Zampira prize as football kit for Sendwe CDSS

* Ishmael Kayera is a teacher at the same school, saying the equipment will motivate the school’s football team to become more competitive



* He opted for Sendwe as one way of giving back to the community that is positively contributing to his life

By Duncan Mlanjira

Lilongwe-based Silver Strikers FC fan Ishmael Kayera has presented K1 million worth of football equipment to Sendwe Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Lilongwe following his win of the K2 million in TNM’s Zampira promotion.

As per competition requirement, the winner takes home K1 million and use the other K1 million to purchase football equipment for any local football team — a development that has been commended for developing grassroots football.

Kayera, a teacher at the same school, won the monthly prize after he correctly predicted a TNM Super League match between Mighty Wanderers and Mafco FC.

He said the equipment will motivate his school’s football team to become more competitive and take the game of football to another level.

“I am happy to fulfil the dream of our school football team,” he said. “We have a good team but due to limited resources, we have been failing to excel in the inter-school leagues but with the equipment our team will be rejuvenated.”

He further said he opted to donate to his school as one way of giving back to the community that is positively contributing to his life.

“I considered Sendwe School because it is where I am working, and I understand the challenges the team is facing. This institution is playing a great role in enhancing my personal development and this is my appreciation,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude to TNM for introducing the promotion, saying the prizes have great impact to winners and football development.

“I thank TNM for Zampira promotion which is taking grassroot football to great height. I am building a house, therefore, this money will help me toward the project.”

Accompanying Kayera was TNM’s Regional Distribution Manager, Mercy Mphande, who said through the promotion, TNM is creating possibilities in the game of football.

“We are excited to fulfil our commitment of actively engaging and exciting soccer fans where fans are winning fabulous life changing prizes.”

The previous winner, Nyasa Big Bullets’ 73-year-old Mzimba-based supporter, Safton Makamo — correctly predicted Mighty Wanderers would beat Karonga United 2-1 in their TNM Super League match — identified Mtelemuka Primary School as his beneficiary of the K1 million, saying it is the school that nurtured him and he once played in its team.

Another winner, Stephano Fungula — a Thyolo-based Nyasa Big Bullets supporter — donated the football equipment to Makapwa Primary School in Thyolo.

Fungula, who works at Makapwa Health Centre as health surveillance assistant, said he opted for Makapwa Primary School as one way of giving back to the community that contributed positively to his success in life.

Coincidentally, he also attended his primary school education at the same Makapwa School, saying it has contributed significantly to his life.

Apart from having predictions, the promotion also has a daily SMS Trivia Questions component aiming to enhance supporter’s understanding of the game by subscribing and answering daily soccer related questions.

Four customers each win K50,000 every week and to participate in the draw, subscribers are required to send their predictions through a K50-worth SMS to code 451 or dial *451# to predict and access extra features.

Meanwhile, TNM Super League defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets take on Kamuzu Barracks this afternoon at Kamuzu Stadium as they lead the 2023 season with 50 points, tying with arch rivals Mighty Wanderers but separated by goal difference.

The Bullets also have games in hand as they have played 23 matches while the Nomads have fulfilled 26, remaining with five against the defending champions eight games to go including this afternoon’s.

Also playing this afternoon in Lilongwe are 13th-placed Civil Service United against 4th-placed Chitipa United.

With 29 points and six games left, Civil Service United will be focusing their attention to avoid relegation as their main opponent to displace them if they drop points are Moyale Barracks (14th), who have 28 points from 27 games, remaining with four assignments.

Red Lions are on 15th position with 25 points while Extreme FC are assured of relegation as they have 18 points from 27 assignments of four wins, six draws and 17 losses.