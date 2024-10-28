Silver Strikers drop two points after 0-0 draw with Civil Service United yesterday

* I am very disappointed with our performance today as most of my players looked so off today

* However, we should celebrate that at our worst, we managed to get a point from this match, otherwise today the performance was not good

* We can’t say pressure is creeping in but it was just not our day today—coach Peter Mponda

By Duncan Mlanjira

After their 0-0 draw yesterday in the Lilongwe Derby against city rivals Civil Service United, Silver Strikers have cut their TNM Super League 2024 lead to 7 points ahead of second-placed Mighty Wanderers.

The Nomads lost grip of the chase for the title when they were beaten 2-1 by arch rivals Nyasa Big Bullets in a Blantyre Derby at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday — coming a week after their 0-1 loss against Karonga United.



Saturday’s result reduced the Nomads’ chances of catching up with the leaders as if they had won both against Karonga United and their arch rivals, they would have been one point behind the Bankers’ following the 0-0 draw with Civil Service United.

At 44 points with 7 more games to wrap up the season, Wanderers need to win all their remaining matches to amass 65 points while hoping Silver will continue dropping points.

The Bankers, whose next match is away against Mzuzu City Hammers on Wednesday, October 30, have 51 points and if win all their remaining matches, they shall amass 72 points.

The leaders remain the only side yet to taste defeat as they won 14 matches and drew nine and they have a goal difference of 29 from 42 scored and 13 conceded while Wanderers have a difference of 31 from 44 scored and 13 conceded.

On third place are defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets with 40 points and if they win all their remaining seven matches, they will amass 61 points.

Silver Strikers club media, quotes coach Peter Mponda as saying his side did not show up for the party as their performance was below par but was happy to collect a point.

“I am very disappointed with our performance today as most of my players looked so off today,” he is quoted as saying. “You might look at the chances that we created, you will find that we were not creative enough today which is very frustrating.

“However, we should celebrate that at our worst, we managed to get a point from this match otherwise today the performance was not good. We can’t say pressure is creeping in but it was just not our day today,” Mponda said.

Yesterday’s was the third consecutive draw for the league leaders and second draw at home this season after playing to a 1-1 all draw against Moyale Bracks at the same venue two months ago.

Silver club media reports that Mponda had to make three changes to the side that drew two all against Creck Sporting Club last week as he brought in Maxwell Paipi to partner Nickson Mwase in defence and returned Zebron Kalima to the starting line up after missing out of action last week due to sickness.

The report furthers says it was a frustrating afternoon as the Bankers looked so keen to play a good game and get a result but the visiting side was so resilient.

At 37 minutes Mponda made a first change taking out Uchizi Vunga and Friday Osagie for Charles Chipala and Paul Kansungwi, which brought in less dividends as the game rolled out to half time without any tangible threat to the visitors.

Come second half, the Bankers showed signs of bringing a spark to the game but after 15 minutes of the second half the momentum went down and a hope for a goal proved hard to reach.

At 63 minutes, Nickson Mwase started a move from the back as he spoted Charles Chipala, who brought the ball down with his chest then passed the ball to Kalima whose shot went wide.

Duncan Nyoni and Patrick Macheso were introduced for Paul Kansungwi and Charles Chipala at 76 minutes to save the game and their introduction brought rhythm to the side but a goal never came in sight until the end of regulation time.

After returning from Mzuzu, Silver Strikers will date Mighty Wanderers in the semifinal of the Airtel Top 8 on Saturday.