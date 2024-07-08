Silver Strikers’ coach Mponda warned his charges against complacency ahead of the FDH Bank Cup 2024 match against Blue Eagles

Yesterday’s match at Nankhaka

Ahead of the FDH Bank Cup 2024 Round of 32 against Central Region Football League outfit, Blue Eagles, Silver Strikers’ coach Peter warned his players against complacency, asking if they could keep up the tempo they have in the TNM Super League 2024 season.

And it came to pass as the Bankers bowed out of the FDH Bank Cup yesterday after going down 5-3 in post match penalties following a goalless result in regulation time.

After the loss, Mponda is quoted by the team media, https//silverstrikers.mw, that his side did not start the match well as they only started playing well in the second half: “Our play today wasn’t convincing as the performance of the first half was below expectations.

“Come second half, we returned a changed side which played very well; we created chances but failed to convert them. The game went to penalties, we missed our penalty and lost the match.”

Ahead of the match on Friday, Mponda was quoted on the team’s media platform saying though Blue Eagles were relegated from the TNM Super League last year, the most important thing ahead of the game was to be in control of the match and never underrate Blue Eagles regardless of their lower league as they still have Super League qualities with them.

“It’s a tricky game playing against Blue Eagles as they are a good side,”he had predicted. “Unfortunately, they are playing in the lower league where they are playing well and winning their matches.

“They kept all their players, and these are dangerous players that can kill a game at any point in the match. Being a cup tie also makes it difficult as it does not give you so much space for recovery since if the opponent scores they can hold on to the lead and finish off the game then you are out. This is why I feel we need to tread carefully,” Mponda had predicted.

In yesterday’s match, Innocent Shema’s spot kick was the difference that propelled the Area 30 side to the Round of 16 in an encounter that the team media reported to have lacked the spark from the first whistle.

The first half ended with the Bankers not registering a shot on target forcing coach Mponda to make a change 19 minutes into the match as he took out Tatenda M’balaka for Uchizi Vunga.

At recess, the head coach made three more changes bringing in Stanie Davie, Chinsinsi Maonga and Duncan Nyoni while resting Paul Kansungwi, Christopher Gototo and Zebron Kalima.

Come second half, the changes brought in a positive rhythm as the team started piling pressure to the hosts for a goal and a further change of taking out captain Chikondi Kamanga for Patrick Macheso in the 65th minute saw the Bankers continuing to pile pressure but a goal was still not in sight.

During penalties, the hosts Blie Eagles scored all their spot kicks only for Joshua Waka to save Shema’s kick after Chimwemwe Idana, Maxwell Paipi and Nickson Mwase had converted theirs.

Last year, the Bankers were booted out of the tournament also in the Round of 16 after losing to Moyale Barracks in post-match penalties follow a one-all draw at Mzuzu Stadium.

The FDH Bank Cup was launched in 2021 and Silver Strikers were the inaugural winners after beating Ekwendeni Hammers 2-0 in the final.

Coach Mponda, however, kept his head high, telling https//silverstrikers.mw: “We will return and continue working on our game as we move on from this match.”

Attention returns to the TNM Super League 2024 action as the league leaders face Kamuzu Barracks on Sunday at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

In other FDH Bank Cup matches, Nyasa Big Bullets thrashed Bangwe All Stars 5-0 with goals from Patrick Mwaungulu (53′, 90’), Chikumbutso Salima (70′ 84′) and Babatunde Adepoju (87′).

Karonga United are also through after beating Mzuzu City Hammers 2-1 from a brace by Blessings Mwalilino (20′ 52′) while Wongani Lungu scored the consolation in the 58th.

Moyale Barracks thrashed lower league side Chintheche United 7-1 through four goals from Emmanuel Allan (8′ 45′ 69′ 71′) and Charles Nkhoma’s 19th minute goal, Prince Phiri’s 38th and and Chifundo Damba 68th with Kondwani Jere scoring Chintheche’s consolation in the 80th.

Geofrey Mwakyembe’s 16th minute goal was enough for Baka City to boot out Ndirande Stars while Mighty Tigers beat Mitundu Baptist 3-1 through Precious Chipungu’s brace (3′ 18′) and Daniel Shadreck 90th minute goal with Mitundu Baptist claiming their consolation earned in the 14th minute by Emmanuel Banda.

Raiply FC stunned TNM Super League side Chitipa United 5-4 on post-match penalties after drawing 1-1 in regulation times. Chitipa United scored first through Francis Nyirenda in the 41st minute only for Raiply’s Moses Phiri to equalise in the 62th.

The Round of 16 continues this afternoon: Creck Sporting Club v FOMO FC at CIVO Stadium; Sporting FC v Lube Masters at Mzuzu Stadium; Nyambadwe United v Dedza Dynamos at Mpira Stadium and Cobbe Barracks v Mighty Wanderers at Balaka Stadium

Tomorrow, July 9, Civil Service United v Chihame All Stars at CIVO Stadium; Wednesday, July 10, Soccer Rangers v MAFCO FC at Mpira Stadium; Kamuzu Barracks v Iponga FC at CIVO Stadium and on Sunday, July 14, MMF Marine v Ntcheu Warriors at Mangochi Ground; Simbi FC v Santhe Admarc at Aubrey Dimba Stadium.