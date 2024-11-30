Silver Strikers clinch TNM Super League 2024 title with two games in hand

* Unbeaten in 27 games of 17 wins and 10 draws beating title contenders Mighty Wanderers twice

By Duncan Mlanjira

Having played out to a 0-0 till half time, Silver Strikers’ McDonald Lameck struck in the 53rd minute and the Bankers stood firm till the end winning 1-0 against title contenders Mighty Wanderers — to clinch the TNM Super League 2024 title with two games in hand.

They are so far unbeaten in the 27 games of 17 wins and 10 draws beating Mighty Wanderers twice in both rounds.

Ahead of the showdown this afternoon, Mighty Wanderers need to win the game if they were to keep the league title race going because a draw was enough for Silver to clinch the title with two games in hand.

At 61 points, the Bankers led the table with 7 ahead of the Nomads now the difference is 10 with both having two games to play.

The Bankers next match is against FOMO FC on Wednesday next week, which the Mulanje-based side need to win to escape relegation as they have three games remaining to wrap up their season in which they are in the red zone (14th) with 25 points.

Ahead of them are Bangwe All Stars (13th) with 27 points while behind are Chitipa United (15th) with 23 points, who have two more games to play — which if they win both they will amass maximum 29 points.

If FOMO FC win remaining with three games, starting with Silver Strikers on Wednesday, they collect 34 maximum points while Bangwe All Stars will amass maximum 33 points from their remaining two assignments.

Meanwhile, the Bankers goalkeeper George Chikooka wins the Golden Glove as he has so far kept 18 clean sheets.