‘Silver gave us a tough game, but our experience pulled us through’—Peter Mponda

Analysis by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express

A balanced high-profile final that ended into a nerve-wracking post match penalty shotout proved a familiar script for the defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets — who once again proved decisive under pressure to claim their third successive Airtel Top 8 title and a 4th in total — more than any other club in the tournament’s history.

After a 1-1 stalemate at full time, it was a matter of penalty taker against the goalkeeper — mirroring the two teams’ meeting in the final of the 2021 edition, which Bullets won 5-3 after against 1-1 regulation time result at Kamuzu Stadium.

From the spot at the jam-packed Bingu National Stadium, it was Silver who blinked first as Chisomo Mpachika’s opening spot-kick was saved by ‘keeper, Phillip Nyasulu — that mounted the pressure when Levison Maganizo, who missed a crucial penalty in the 2021 final, stepped up to take his — and he sent his effort wide.

In the decisive penalty, Bullets’ Ephraim Kondowe made no mistake, slotting his kick home to send the People’s Team into wild celebrations as they made history as the the club with the most Airtel Top 8 titles since its inception in 2017 — winning it in 2021, 2023, 2024, now 2025.

Silver Strikers, who have now lost in three of the final matches against Bullets, clinched the 2017 inaugural championship and in 2019 — with Blue Eagles clinching it in 2018 and Mighty Wanderers in 2022, who were ousted from the competition right at the very first round of the two legged quarterfinals by Karonga United.

The 2025 final, as reported by FAM Media, started at a frantic pace with Silver Strikers on the front foot, forcing two early corners and unsettling the Bullets defence — but the tide shifted in the 16th minute when Bullets were awarded a penalty following a clumsy foul on Chikumbutso Salima.

However, the chance went begging as Babatunde Adepoju’s effort was superbly stopped by George Chikooka, who went on to deliver a standout performance in goal for the Bankers.

Buoyed by Chikooka’s save, Silver maintained their energy, but Bullets began dominating the midfield and took control of possession.

Wongani Lungu’s curling free-kick just before halftime forced another brilliant save from Chikooka as the defending champions steadily built momentum heading into the break, despite the goalless scoreline.

The breakthrough arrived just four minutes into the second half — Peter Banda’s well-delivered corner found Maxwell Gasten Phodo at the near post, and his clever flick bounced off the far post and into the net to give Bullets a deserved lead.

The goal injected new life into the game and forced Silver to chase the match — and the Bankers responded strongly and equalised in the 65th minute.

A pinpoint cross from Zebron Kalima met the rising head of Stain Davie, who outjumped the Bullets defenders and beat Innocent Nyasulu to bring Silver level.

From then on, the game opened up, with both teams pushing for a winner in an end-to-end final half-hour. Chances came at both ends, but neither side could find the decisive goal in regulation time.

For Bullets head coach Peter Mponda, it was another statement of intent: “We worked hard for this,” he said in post match interviews. “Credit to the players for staying focused — Silver gave us a tough game, but our experience pulled us through.”

While Silver Strikers coach Peter Mgangira remained optimistic: “It’s painful, but we’ll regroup. I’m proud of the fight we showed” and in an interview with Silver Media later, Mgangira said while he was not happy with the result, he was convinced by his players’ performance.

“The players played well. Regardless I’m not happy with the loss but it happens in football, we have lost the final and that is painful. The boys put up a gallant fight — let me just congratulate Bullets for the win,” said Mgangira.

In a final that showcased both resilience and quality, it was Bullets’ poise under pressure that once again crowned them kings of the Airtel Top 8 to satisfy the demand of their supporters, who had turned up in huge numbers at Bingu.

Coach Mponda hailed the atmosphere and quality of the final, telling Bullets Media that “the stadium was full to capacity — I don’t remember the last time a final had such a turnout. This shows these two teams are the giants of Malawian football”.

“The Bankers are the TNM Super League 2024 champions, and Bullets were the defending Airtel Top 8 champions — we played well, and the fans enjoyed every minute of the action because two top teams were competing.”

The victory marks his first trophy as Bullets head coach and Mponda emphasised that despite the historic win, there is need to stay focused on upcoming challenges: “Bullets is a demanding club — we shouldn’t over-celebrate or get carried out because winning is part of the club’s culture.

“It has been winning before I arrived and I am just continuing where my predecessor left off,” said the coach, whose triumph of the 2025 title makes him the second gaffer to win the Airtel Top 8 after Kalisto Pasuwa, who led the club to its previous titles in his six-year tenure — that included winning back-to-back TNM Super League titles season — (2018, 2019, 2020-21, 2022 and 2023).

In between, the People’s Team won many cup titles that included a treble of them in 2023 — the FDH Bank Cup, Castel Challenge Cup and the Airtel Top 8 as well as the seasonal opener, the NBS Bank FAM Charity Shield.

Mponda acknowledged that the Bullets should have sealed the victory within normal time instead of the nerve wracking penalties, saying: “We made life very difficult for ourselves because we had a penalty, and had we scored from it, we could have won the game convincingly. But we missed it — and after taking the lead, we failed to defend and allowed them to come back.

“We made it tough for ourselves by relaxing after scoring — we need to build on this and improve in the league, especially after last week’s loss [to Civil Service United].

“However, despite the setback, the boys kept calm and finished the job in the shootout to retain the title — credit to them for not giving up. We still have more important matches ahead.

The Bullets now turn to focus on the immediate next assignments, having been toppled from the top spot of the TNM Super League by Mighty Wanderers when they lost 1-2 to Civil Service United two weeks ago — while Wanderers increased the lead by five points on Saturday after beating Moyale 1-0.

Bullets will host unpredictable Blue Eagles at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday, July 27 before traveling up North to meet Mzuzu City Hammers at Rumphi Stadium on Thursday, July 31.

Mighty Wanderers will be wary of their away assignment at Rumphi Stadium against hosts Moyale FC — while on Saturday, July 26, reigning champions Silver Striker will date Ekhaya, who beat Moyale FC yesterday afternoon at Kamuzu Stadium to reclaim their 3rd spot in their debut appearance in the elite league.

* Content by FAM Media, Silver Media & Bullets Media

* Pictures courtesy of the clubs’ Media, FAM Media & Malawi News Agency (MANA)