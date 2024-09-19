Silver coach Mponda still wary of second leg despite emphatic 4-1 demolition of Dedza Dynamos in Airtel Top 8 2024

* This is a two-legged game and today we were playing at home

By Duncan Mlanjira

Despite whipping Dedza Dynamos 4-1 in the first leg of the Airtel Top 8 2024, Silver Strikers coach, Peter Mponda says the job is not done yet as the second leg will be away at Dedza Stadium — thus need to be wary.

He told club’s media platform that he was excited with the performance of the team as his charges dominated the whole match but said the job is not done yet.

“We dominated the game today and it’s not a surprise that we won,” he is quoted as saying. “I am very impressed with the result and the performance of the team.

“This is a two-legged game and today we were playing at home, which means we will go to Dedza to finish off the assignment. So we will need to prepare thoroughly for the second game.”

Silver Strikers will travel to Dedza next month for the return leg of the quarterfinal matches and yesterday, the Bankers weren’t taking any chances but to register the highest margin of the first legs.

Goals were from Chimwemwe Idana in the 11th minute; Zebron Kalima in the 40th (who was voted Man of the Match) and a brace from Chinsinsi Maonga in the 64th and 80th while Dedza Dynamos scored through Chifuniro Mpinganjira (54′) before they were down by 2-0.

First to kick start the Airtel Top 8 2024 Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday, who beat Civil Service United 2-0 with goals from Stanley Biliat in the 6th minute before Man of Match Chawanangwa Gumbo added the second six minutes later (12′).

The following day, Sunday, Mighty Wanderers saw off Bangwe All Stars through a penalty by Isaac Kaliat in 45+2′, who was also voted Man of Match.

Chitipa United’s Man of Match was Trouble Kajani, who scored both goals (53′ 70′) when they beat Kamuzu Barracks, also on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Silver Strikers get back to the defense of their TNM Super League League 2024 lead against Kamuzu Barracks at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe on Sunday.

They lead with 45 points from 19 games and are followed by Mighty Wanderers with 38 points, seven behind from the same number of games while on 3rd place are Mzuzu City Hammers at 31.

Defending champions are a distant 10th as they are playing against Bangwe All Stars this afternoon at Kamuzu Stadium.