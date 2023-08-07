Silver, Chitipa United both win to share points at the top; Displacing Bullets who were playing in FDH Bank Cup quarterfinals

* The Bankers top the league from the 32 points having scored 24 goals against 9

By Duncan Mlanjira

Team of the moment in the 2023 TNM Super League season, Chitipa United beat Karonga United 2-0 on Sunday from goals scored by Ramadan Mtafu and China Chirwa while Silver Strikers managed to overcome 2-1.

The Bankers scored through Chinsisi Maonga and Stain Davie while Blue Eagles was courtesy of Lanken Mwale.

The Bankers top the league from the 32 points from 16 games of 9 wins, 5 draws and 2 losses in which they scored 24 goals against 9 while Chitipa take the runner-up slot from same points but they scored 20 goals against 13.

From 16 games, Chitipa United have won 10, drew 2 and lost 4 and from their goals scored and conceded, the difference is 7 while Silver Strikers is 13.

Defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets were busy over the weekend when they travelled to Lilongwe to fulfill the FDH Bank Cup against Extreme FC in which they won 4-2 in post-match penalties having drawn 1-1 at full time.

Thus they are third with 30 points 15 games of 8 wins, 6 draws, 1 loss) in which they scored 28 goals against 8 while Mighty Wanderers, who also were busy for the weekend in the Round of 16 FDH Bank Cup in which they beat Zingwangwa United 4-1, are 4th with 28 points from 8 wins, 4 draws, 3 losses — scoring 17 goals and conceding 7.

The status quo remains the same as at end of 1 round with Ekwendeni Hammers on 5th (24 points); Kamuzu Barracks on 6th (19 points); Civil Service United on 7th (19 points) and Dedza Dynamos on 8th (19 points).

These are contenders for the Airtel Top 8 including the top four at the end of the season.

Chitipa have been a revelation this season as they have claimed the scalp of several supposedly big teams including defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets.

Perching in the relegation zone are Mighty Tigers on position 14th with 14 points; Red Lions 15th (14 points) and debutantes Extreme FC 16th with single digit 9 points from 2 wins, 3 draws and 10 losses.

Nyasa Big Bullets go into the second round with their eyes on their shoulders as they gun for the 5th consecutive title of the total of 16 since the inception of the top flight league. Formerly named Bata Bullets, Total Bullets and Bakili Bullets, they were the inaugural champions in 1986, followed by 1991, 1992, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020-21, 2022.

Silver Strikers follow at 8 (1993, 1994, 1996, 2008, 2010, 2011–12, 2012-13 and 2013.

Mighty Wanderers won it six times (1990, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2006 and 2017); ESCOM United twice (2007, 2010–11); and once by Admarc Tigers (1989); Civo United ((1987); MDC United (1988); Kamuzu Barracks (2016).

Interestingly, none has beaten the record as top goalscorer since Big Bullets former striker, Ganizani Malunga who scored 28 in 2002/03 season while Mighty Wanderers’ former player Aggrey Kanyenda came close with 26 in 2005-06 as well as Heston Munthali then for MDC United with 24 in 2001/02.

The Bullets’ Hassan Kajoke and Silver’s Khuda Muyaba hit the net 21 times — 2020-21 for Kajoke and 2019 for Muyaba.

Their Bullets 2022 runners-up are Blue Eagles with 2016 champions Kamuzu Barracks on third place; Mighty Wanderers finished 4th position and Silver Strikers on 5th.