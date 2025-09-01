SFFRFM promoting innovative and affordable fertilizers

* We are bringing in innovative fertilizers that will help farmers commercialise — products that are cheaper, that restore soil fertility and that will help farmers get better harvests from their farming

By Brenda Nkosi & Natasha Kamakoko, MANA

To address the outcry of fertilizer prices, Smallholder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM) is promoting the adoption of innovative fertilizers that do not only increase yields, but they are also relatively cheap, with some costing as low as K44,000.

SFFRFM public relations officer, Grace Thipa said this in an interview on Saturday at their pavilion at the 21st National Agriculture Fair at Chichiri Trade Fair premises in Blantyre, saying: “We have the granular fertilizers to support the national vision of the country that is to commercialise agriculture.

“Apart from capsule fertilizer, we also have liquid fertilizer which is cheaper than the granular fertilizers that are on the market,” she said.

Saju Agro Dealers’ Managing Director, Julius Kamanga — importer of encapsulated bioorganic fertilizer in Malawi — said this fertilizer is made of microbes of beneficial bacteria which produce nutrients when applied in the soil.

“This fertilizer has been approved by government for commercial use in agriculture,” he said. “We have partnered with SFFRFM for distribution in the country.

The Fair, held under the theme; ‘Towards Commercialisation and Economic Transformation through Smart and Sustainable Agricultural Systems’, was officially opened on Thursday by Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale with a call to innovate, adapt and lead.

The Minister said the theme signals a national call to rethink farming approaches, saying: “For too long we have been content with subsistence farming [but] we need to reposition agriculture as a viable, business-driven, and technologically enabled engine of our economy.”

He added that the question is not whether Malawi can commercialise agriculture, but how quickly it can be done. Government is setting the pace through initiatives such as mega farms, the Shire Valley Transformation Programme, and financial support via the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF).

Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce & Industry (MCCCI) president, Wisely Phiri described the fair as a vital platform for advancing national priorities.

“The fair supports the implementation of the National Agriculture Policy established in 2024, which aims to increase agricultural productivity by 30% and make it fully commercialised by 2029.

“It also aligns with MW2063 vision, which targets agriculture as one of the three key pillars of industrialisation,” he said, adding that MCCCI is promoting the adoption of innovative agricultural technologies, including mechanisation, precision farming tools, and digital solutions to enhance efficiency, productivity, and sustainability.

“Adopting smart and sustainable agriculture is no longer optional. Climate-smart practices can triple farm income over five years and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 30%. Yet in Malawi, only 12% of farmers currently use any form of smart agriculture technology,” he said.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Malawi’s economy, contributing about 30% of GDP, employing more than 64% of the workforce, and accounting for over 80% of export earnings.

Meanwhile, Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) has introduced grain-drying machines to reduce post-harvest losses and help farmers secure better returns for their produce.

At the launch of the equipment in Blantyre, ADMARC Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Makata said the technology addresses challenges linked to high moisture content in crops, which has previously led to widespread spoilage.

“Malawi tends to harvest crops before they are fully dried, and this creates post-harvest losses as maize starts to deteriorate due to high moisture content. In the past, ADMARC and other entities have destroyed maize that was bought with excessive moisture,” Makata said.

The newly-acquired dryers can process maize with high moisture content within two hours, making it suitable for long-term storage. They can also dry beans, peas, soya beans and other cereals.

Makata said the technology will also allow ADMARC to enter the market earlier than before and compete more effectively on pricing: “We will now be able to challenge others with the right prices and ensure farmers get better returns for their produce instead of being forced to sell cheaply out of desperation.”

According to Makata, ADMARC has bought 11 dryers, which have been distributed across the country to serve both the corporation and individual farmers.

“With these machines, people can bring their crops to ADMARC for drying, whether for their own use or for ADMARC,” he said. “This will also enable us to sell high quality products at international level, since moisture content will be properly managed.”

Makata, however, noted that the machines cannot be used for groundnuts and in addition to the dryers, ADMARC has installed pre-packaging machines that automatically weigh and bag crops, ensuring consistency in weight and quality.

The investment marks a significant step in strengthening Malawi’s agriculture by protecting harvests, improving crop quality, and boosting the country’s capacity to compete in export markets.—Editing by Maravi Express