Serendib Suites in Namiwawa offers guests a quaint and charming atmosphere

By Duncan Mlanjira

It was being managed under the name Namiwawa Lodge until Serendib Hotels & Resorts acquired the property in 2015 and turned the hotel into Serendib Suites & Conference Centre — and indeed the name suits its quaint and charming atmosphere which is ideal for guests looking for a calm, peaceful and untroubled tranquility.

It is located in Namiwawa, Blantyre along Magasa Avenue off Chilomoni Ring Road just after the junction off the road towards Sanjika Palace.

Its signpost stands tall on the first right turn towards Chilomoni Police and just less than 200m on to Magasa Avenue, another Serendib Suites billboard signals to turn into a dirt road. As soon as the road straightens, flags are visible and their welcoming gates remain open for entry into their well protected hotel car park.

The warm welcome starts with the security at the gate, who leave their sentry boxes to wave one through with such a charming smile and proceed to guide the guest for safe defensive driving reverse parking.

The wonderful and serene atmosphere dazzles the guest, complemented by its country lodge architectural facade of the suites on double storey infrastructure as well as those that nestle under indigenous trees, giving the confidence that one is breathing the cleanest and freshest air.

The front desk personnel go on to make the guest feel earnestly welcomed and takes you through the services on offer — from the accommodation facilities; its cuisine; meetings and events facilities; bar and the swimming pool.

Serendib Suites is what the rooms are — royal suites — some of which offer self-catering as they are fitted with a food pantry and fully equipped kitchenette that will help provoke your culinary greatness.

All away from the kitchen set-up is the bedroom with snug beds and beddings fitted with a plush shower cubicle.

The Bay Leaf Restaurant is just as refreshing — whose menu includes wood-fired pizzas, a selection of pasta dishes, an Asian selection, lake Malawi and seafood delicacies and their infamous signature dishes. On Friday nights the Bay Leaf Restaurant offers a special African Fusion themed buffet that includes some dishes from the African continent.

The bar is the perfect destination to unwind as it offers a wide range of beverages away from the hassles of the city. While the swimming pool is located away from the main activity of the hotel — all adding the grandeur that is Serendib Suites.

All this is ideal for guests who favour quaint and charming atmosphere perfect for wedding parties, honeymooners, self-catering guests, long stay guests and for serene atmosphere corporate meetings and events.

The General Manager, Rodney Goneso couldn’t hide his pleasure when this reporter was taken aback at the splendor of the place, who went on to explain that after Serendib Hotels & Resorts acquired the property, they invested a lot to transform it to its present state.

“We are here to provide services that are fit for royalty because we believe our guests deserve an unmatched standard of luxurious comfort” he said.

“Our culinary perfectionists prepare innovative menus that will leave your tastebuds singing songs of praises with our Bay Leaf breakfasts, business lunches and lavish dinners but not forgetting our delectable meetings and events offerings.”

Other Serendib Hotels & Resorts properties in Blantyre are Lotus Hotel, also in Namiwawa off Namiwawa Avenue and in Limbe, Heritage Hotel formerly known as Shire Highlands Hotel.

There is one more hotel in the Serendib family named Bamboo Boutique Hotel in Area 12 of the Capital City. Lilongwe. The group is completed by Blue Waters Beach Resort and Kambiri Lake Resort located in Salima and finally Zaburi Beach Resort in Mangochi.