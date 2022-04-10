Serendib Hotels injects fresh breath of life for Kambiri Beach Resort in Salima by restoring and elevating its iconic ambience

A pristine atmosphere

By Duncan Mlanjira

Kambiri Beach Resort in Salima, whose structures and services had deteriorated such that patronage dropped significantly, has been restored and elevated its iconic ambience by new owners, Serendib Hotels and Resorts group — which took over management some 5 years ago.

The most capacious and iconic beach resort in Senga Bay along Lake Malawi, was relaunched in style on Friday by Serendib Hotels by hosting various tourism and travel agencies as well as the media — who were treated to an experience of boat cruise and tour of the Namalenje Lizard Island and a beach dinner.

The guests also sampled a resident band live performance and a property tour of the various unique amenities and value adding features of the property as well as a breakfast treat and a property tour the next day at nearby sister hotel, Bluewaters by Serendib.

Located some 125kms from Lilongwe City Centre and 135.3km from Kamuzu International Airport; 264km from Blantyre’s Heritage Hotel by Serendib and 18.8 from Salima Town — Kambiri Beach Resort was heavily invested in to elevate its ambience adding an exciting mix of nature, wildlife and aquaculture.

The guests — in the company of Serendib group chief commercial officer, Godfrey Pasipanodya and brand manager Daniel Ngwira, were warmly welcomed by the host Don Samarasekara — Kambiri and Bluewaters general manager, who took the group to a tour as he presented iconic rooms, entertainment poolside bar and tasting the cuisine offered at its Long Beach Restaurant.

There was also a boat ride to Namalenje Lizard Island to appreciate Kambiri’s destination service and after appreciating the pristine natural environment with some attractive rock formations, the group encounter the Illala upon rounding the island that had docked for Senga Bay passengers and excited asked to round it as well for picture opportunity.

From there, they were taken along the shores that included fishing villages and exquisite cottages for upmarket corporate executives and business people that includes Sunbird Hotels new infrastructure, the Water Front Hotel.



The whole shore line is well decorated with these pristine structures, which surely adds the services that tourists can choose that include watersports such as paddle boat, kayaking, snorkeling in Namalenje island waters, fish feeding and fish eagle feeding.

Other activities at Kambiri include bird watching, Kambiri trails, farming and agriculture tours, beach soccer, beach volleyball, safari tours to sorrounding villages, Lake fishing, visit to a nearby crocodile farm and more traditional activities.

Kambiri is a home for memorable lake dining, beach festivals, weddings, conferences, company parties and various other forms of celebrations requiring a spacious beach and peaceful accommodation.

The place, that has the longest beach along the Lake Malawi, is set to host Malawi’s biggest tourism and arts property — the Sand Music Festival in September which attracts foreign tourists and perform artists of repute.

Brand Manager Ngwira said: “We look forward to more local and international business support as Kambiri proves to be a haven for tourism along Lake Malawi.

“The timing could not get any better for us as the government of Malawi recently unveiled the 20-year Malawi National Tourism Investment Masterplan and emphasis was made for conceited efforts to guard and promote our beautiful country as a regional and international tourist destination thereby creating more jobs and bringing more forex into the economy.



“This is for us to emphasise our serious call for travelers in Malawi and overseas to explore the untapped tourism potential that Malawi offers and Kambiri Beach offers such unique breeze and serenity.

“Travelers have a home for business, leisure, private group events and various forms of getaways,” he said, adding that Kambiri by Serendib “has the largest private, picture postcard beachfront located in the fishing village of Senga Bay”.

“It is an ideal resort for fun seekers to escape for a summer holiday with a promise of the sun, sand and beach throughout the year and is filled with natural wonders to explore and behold.

“The hotel’s 51 key accommodation facilities are spacious, comfortably furnished with breathtaking views of the heart of Lake Malawi. In addition to offering a brisk walk to the lake, the rooms boast a collection of contemporary amenities that ensures all daily requirements for discerning travelers are met.”

For conference meetings and other events, facilities at Kambiri by Serendib comprise modern equipment can accommodate up to 500 delegates at a time.

The host Don said “the facilities offered can be customized and supported by an attentive team to ensure flawless service at all times” and that “the beach can host up to a stadium capacity of delegates.”

Don also manages farming of various foods for Kambiri’s catering services that include bananas, guavas and various veggies — whose excess is donated to the sorrounding villages which supply a majority of its staff.

Some innovative staff are elevated to senior posts having been trained as professional hoteliers, whose customer care is impeccable and the new ones are rotated to other Serendib hospitality that include Lotus Hotel (Namiwawa, Blantyre); Serendib Suites (Namiwawa); Heritage Hotel (Limbe); Zaburi Beach Resort (Mangochi) and Bamboo Boutique Hotel (Lilongwe).

The beach is also shared by the sorrounding communities as access to other parts while guests can also watch real time fishing just close by.

Don also managed the same elevation of its iconic ambience of Bluewater by Serendib, whose rooms are just as exquisite and its environment shaded by various natural trees of repute.