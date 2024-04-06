Serena Williams finding new wins as a mother of 2

* Two is different, but I haven’t experienced it yet because they’re six years apart

Tennis legend. Serial entrepreneur. Venture capitalist. Serena Williams holds many titles, but since giving birth to her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. in 2017, her favorite is ‘Mom’.

In August 2023, Serena and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed a second daughter to the fold, Adira River: “I have to say I am obsessed with her,” Williams gushed during an interview on ‘Today with Hoda & Jenna’ on Thursday, April 4. “Oh my gosh, she’s so yummy. She’s like the best, I love her.”

The founder of the newly launched Wyn Beauty also discussed the transition from parenting one child to two, noting: “Two is different, but I haven’t experienced it yet because they’re six years apart.

“So Olympia is in school most of the day, and I get to hang out with the baby most of the day. And then when Olympia is home, I get to hang out with her.”

Serena is apparently following sage advice she received ahead of welcoming a second child: “Someone gave me the best advice; they said, ‘Spend more time with the oldest cause they’ll remember’.

“Isn’t that the best advice? But I do. Because the little one won’t remember. So whenever Olympia’s home, I’m with her.”

As for the dynamics between her two daughters, Serena says it happily reflects her own upbringing, growing up the youngest of five sisters.

Born on September 26, 1981, Serena is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time and she was ranked world No. 1 in singles by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) for 319 weeks, including a joint-record 186 consecutive weeks, and finished as the year-end No.1 five times.

She won 23 major (Grand Slam) women’s singles titles, the most in the Open Era and the second-most of all time. She is the only player to accomplish a Career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles.

Along with her elder sister Venus, Serena was coached by her parents Oracene Price and Richard Williams and when she turned professional in 1995, she won her first major singles title at the 1999 US Open.

From the 2002 French Open to the 2003 Australian Open she was dominant, winning all four major singles titles (each time over Venus in the final) to achieve both a Career Grand Slam and a non-calendar year Grand Slam — known as a ‘Serena Slam’.

The next few years saw her capture two more major singles titles, but suffer from injury and decline in form. Starting in 2007, however, she gradually returned to form despite continued injuries, reclaiming the world No.1 singles ranking.

Beginning with the 2012 Wimbledon Championships Serena returned to dominance, claming Olympic Gold and winning eight out of 13 singles majors, including all four in a row from 2014-2015 to achieve a second ‘Serena Slam.

At the 2017 Australian Open, she won her 23rd major singles title, surpassing Sheffield Graf’s Open Era record but after becoming pregnant, she took a break from professional tennis, but reached four major finals upon returning to play.

In August 2022, Serena announced her impending “evolution” away from professional tennis and played her final match at the 2022 US Open.

Serena won 14 major women’s doubles titles, all with her sister Venus, and the pair was unbeaten in major doubles finals — the best unbeaten record in major finals in any discipline of the sport.

The sisters achieved a non-calendar year Grand Slam between the 2009 Wimbledon Championships and the 2010 French Open, which granted the sisters the doubles world No. 1 ranking.

Serena won four Olympic gold medals, three in women’s doubles — an all-time joint record in tennis, shared with her sister. The duo are the only women in the Open Era to win Olympic gold in both singles and doubles.

Serena also won two major mixed doubles titles, both in 1998 — making her the only singles player, male or female, to complete three Career Golden Slams; one in women’s singles and two in women’s doubles.

The ascent of the Williams sisters has been credited with ushering in a new era of power and athleticism on the women’s professional tennis tour — with Serena holding a combined 39 major titles (23 in singles, 14 in women’s doubles, and two in mixed doubles).

She is joint-third on the all-time list and second in the Open Era for total major titles. She is the most recent woman to simultaneously hold all four major singles titles (2002–2003 and 2014–2015), and to win the Surface Slam (major titles on hard, clay and grass courts in the same calendar year), which she accomplished in 2015.

She is also, with Venus, the most recent player to have simultaneously held all four major women’s doubles titles (2009–2010) and was the world’s highest paid woman athlete in 2016, earning almost US$29 million.

She repeated this feat in 2017 when she was the only woman on Forbes’ list of the 100 highest-paid athletes, with US$27 million in prize money and endorsements — making her the highest-earning woman athlete of all time.

She won the Laurels Sportswoman of the Year award a record four times (2003, 2010, 2016, 2018), and in December 2015 was named Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated magazine.—Biography by Wikipedia