September 16 is public holiday for all to vote

* Sectors such as health, security, media, hospitality, manufacturing, transport, and retail must continue operating on polling day to maintain essential services

* Such employers to put in place measures may include allowing staff reasonable time off to vote and introducing flexible or voting-friendly shift systems

* And employers to remind employees of their constitutional right and responsibility to participate in the elections

Maravi Express

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says under Section 74(2) of the 2023 Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Elections Act, the polling day on Tuesday, September 16, shall be a public holiday to ensure that every Malawian who has registered can exercise their constitutional right to vote at the polling centre where they registered or transferred to.

In a statement, MEC says recognises that certain sectors such as health, security, media, hospitality, manufacturing, transport, and retail must continue operating on polling day to maintain essential services.

“In these cases, MEC strongly urges employers to put in place measures that will ensures that all employees are able to cast their vote.

“Such measures may include allowing staff reasonable time off to vote, introducing flexible or voting-friendly shift systems; and reminding employees of their constitutional right and responsibility to participate in the elections.”

MEC emphasises that “denying employees an opportunity to vote undermines both the law and the spirit of inclusive democratic participation” — while calling on employers “to demonstrate their commitment to democracy by supporting their staff in fulfilling this civic duty”.

Meanwhile, Archbishop George Desmond Tambala of Lilongwe Archdiocese of the Catholic Church has appealed for peace and tolerance amongst Malawians as the country heads to the polls.

Tambala made the call on Saturday during Silver Jubilee celebrations for St. Joseph Parish held at Kasungu Stadium where he emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and unity amidst differing political affiliations to have free and fair elections whose results can be accepted.

“As we prepare for the general elections, people may have different views and support different political parties, but they have to be reminded that in an election, there is only one winner.

“I appeal to you all to uphold peace and unity during the campaign period, so that we can have peaceful elections where everyone accepts the results,” Tambala said, while also encouraged Christians to be self-reliant and proactive in spreading the gospel, rather than relying solely on priests.—Reporting on Archbishop Tambala by Gracious Phiri, MANA