September 16 campaign period officially launch Monday under the theme; ‘Promoting Democratic Leadership Through Your Vote’

By Duncan Mlanjira

To be held at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on Monday, July 14, the official launch of the 60-day campaign period of the September 16 general elections will be celebrated under the theme; ‘Promoting Democratic Leadership Through Your Vote’.

To run from 08h30-11h00, the event will be broadcast live on 24 TV and radio platforms where Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson will deliver a keynote address highlighting its “commitment to conducting credible, inclusive and transparent elections.

A statement from MEC’s director of media & public relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa highlights that “key institutions with electoral responsibilities will also present their state of preparedness to help ensure a peaceful and secure campaign environment”.

“The event will bring together key electoral stakeholders, including political party representatives, aspiring independent presidential candidates, civil society organisations, government departments and agencies, development partners, members of the media, and other invited guests.”

Members of the public are encouraged to follow the proceeding live on radio and television through MBC TV, MBC Radio, MBC Digital; Times TV, Times Radio, Times360; ZBS TV, ZBS Radio, ZBS Facebook; Mibawa TV Tuntufye FM; Mzati FM; Chibvomelezi FM and Gaka FM.

Community radios include Rumphi, Likoma, Chirundu, Mzimba, Nkhotakota, Ntchisi, Kasungu, Mudziwathu, Bembeke, Chisomo, Dowa, Lilaguka, Dzimwe FM, Neno, CHANCO, Mzati FM, Chibvomelezi FM, Gaka FM, Nyanthepa.

MEC already stressed that the official 60-day campaign period — from July 14 and to close on September 14 at 06h00 — that permits candidates and political parties to freely canvass for votes, should be conducted in accordance with the electoral laws and the Code of Conduct for Election.

The campaign period is set by law under section 51(2) and MEC already alerted stakeholders that the Code of Conduct published in the Gazette prohibits possession of guns at election campaign rallies.

The Code of Conduct — whose full version can be obtained through https://mec.org.mw/publications/ — among other things, prohibits a political party or candidate participating in an election or any other person, in relation to elections, shall not carry, display, or use arms, weapons, or any traditional or unconventional weapons at political events.

These meetings include political marches, demonstrations or rallies for the purpose of electoral campaign for political parties, candidates and their followers.

“This being a regulation, it is enforceable, and the law has given the Commission powers to mete out fines for violations,” says MEC, which publishes all electoral updates on its Facebook page; https://web.facebook.com/Mwelectoralcommission.

Also contained in the Code of Conduct is that contesting political parties, candidates, members of a political party, or representatives of independent candidates are prohibited from publishing false or defamatory allegations in connection with an election against a political party, its candidates, representatives, members, or any candidate.

Meanwhile, official presentations of nomination papers for all three elections will take place concurrently from July 24-30 in which parliamentary and local government elections candidates will present at Constituency Returning Offices while presidential candidates will present theirs to MEC at the BICC.

Collection of nomination papers, which began on June 10, will continue up to the final day of receipt of nomination papers while the list of names of duly nominated candidates shall be published by August 8 in the Government Gazette, in at least two newspapers of general circulation, and will also be broadcast on the national radio.

MEC also advises candidates and their election representatives that they have the right, during the entire nomination period, to request the pollster to examine their nomination papers and supporting documents before formal submission.

MEC emphasises that this will help ensure completeness and compliance with legal requirements and upon formal submission of nomination papers, the Commission shall, before the close of the nomination period, notify candidates or their representatives of any defects identified in the nomination papers or supporting documents.

And according to the Republic of Malawi’s Constitution, s.80(7), no person shall be allowed to contest as President or Vice-President if he/she:

* has been adjudged or declared to be of unsound mind;

* is an undischarged bankrupt, having been declared bankrupt under a law of the Republic;

* has, within the last seven years , been convicted by a competent court of a crime involving dishonesty or moral turpitude;

* owes allegiance to a foreign country;

* is a holder of a public office or a Member of Parliament, unless he or she has first resigned;

* is a serving member of the Defence Force of the Malawi Police Service; or

* has, within the last seven years, been convicted by a competent court of an violation of a law relating to the election of the President or the election of Members of Parliament.