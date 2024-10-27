Senegal retains Beach Soccer AfCON title after overpowering debutantes Mauritania 6-1

* Showcased their superior skill and experience, adding yet another accolade to their impressive record in the sport



Senegal reaffirmed its dominance in African beach soccer by clinching the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) 2024 title in Hurghada, Egypt, with an emphatic 6-1 victory over Mauritania in the final yesterday.

The Teranga Lions showcased their superior skill and experience, adding yet another accolade to their impressive record in the sport, which is their 7th title (2008, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2021, 2022) and two final game appearances (2007 and 2015).

Senegal’s beach soccer team has forged an impressive reputation, marked by many successes on the African continent as well as globally and in 2021 they were losing semi-finalists at Beach Soccer World Cup and finished 4th place in 3rd place play-of.

The victory not only secured Senegal’s place as Africa’s top beach soccer team but also grants them another ticket to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Senegal’s Al Seyni Ndiaye was voted Best Player of the final while his teammate Ninou Diatta won the Player of the Tournament accolade as Ghana’s Alexander Adjetey went home as Top Scorer with 11 goals with the Golden Glove going to the hosts Egypt’s goalkeeper Mohamed Ahmed.

CAFonline reports that the match, filled with intensity and action, saw Senegal’s technical prowess and experience shine through.

Despite Mauritania’s spirited fight, they were ultimately overwhelmed by the attacking power of the reigning champions.

Senegal’s robust defence and clinical finishing quickly created a gap in the scoreline, solidifying their continental supremacy.

With this win, Senegal heads to the world stage brimming with confidence and a competitive spirit that has once again propelled them to the pinnacle of African beach soccer.

Meanwhile, Morocco have claim bronze in 3rd/4th play-off match by beating the hosts Egypt in a toughly contested 4-3 win.

The narrow win, concludes the tournament for both the hosts and bronze-medallists who despite finished outside of the top two that guarantee a FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup finish, can be proud of a great showing in Hurghada.

The hosts were delayed 2-1 1 by Senegal in the semifinals while Mauritania won 7-4 over Morocco. Both Senegal and Mauritania were in the same group with Malawi and both won their matches against the COSAFA representatives.

Senegal beat Malawi 6-1 while the debutantes Mauritania won by 11-6 after had also been beaten 4-3 by fellow COSAFA side Mozambique in their opening match.

Malawi got a consolation from the tournament by finishing 7th after an intense 6-5 victory over Tanzania in extra time.

After their group performance, Malawi national beach soccer coach, Willy Kumilambe alluded that being their second appearance at the AfCON and having failed to get past the group stages in 2022, they were supposed to get at least into the semifinal to show that they are improving.

“Qualification for AFCON alone is not enough we need to come here and compete,” Kumilambe is quoted as saying by Fam.mw.—Content by CAFonline; edited by Maravi Express