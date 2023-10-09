Senegal ready to break new ground at FIFA U-17 World Cup after U-17 AFCON triumph

* They head to Indonesia where are grouped with Argentina (November 11), Poland (November 14) and Japan (November 17) in their second and consecutive FIFA U-17 World Cup™ appearance



Drawn alongside Argentina, Poland and Japan in Group D of the FIFA U-17 World Cup™, Senegal is heading to the finals in Indonesia, with the intent on bettering their performance they had at Brazil 2019, when they were eliminated in the Round of 16.

They head to Indonesia as the reigning African U-17 champions where they will face Argentina on November 11, Poland on November 14 and Japan on November 17 in their second and consecutive FIFA U-17 World Cup™ appearance.

In their debut edition, they qualified from the group stage thanks to impressive victories over USA and the Netherlands, before being eliminated in the Round of 16 by Spain.

Senegal secured their place in Indonesia not just winning the 2023 CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title but by first qualifying in the AFCON semifinals after recording three wins from three in the group stage and beat South Africa 5-0 in the quarter-finals.

They earned themselves a place at the FIFA U-20 World Cup alongside The Gambia, Nigeria and Tunisia as semifinal isten of the U-17 AFCON.

A penalty shootout win over Burkina Faso in the semis booked them a place in the final in which they came from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 in a dramatic match.

Their coach since 2021, Serign Saliou Dia is an interesting individual as he was previously a physical education teacher before undertaking his official coaching qualifications and in 2015, he led the Senegalese team to a gold medal at the African Games in the Republic of Congo.

Player to watch out for is Amara Diouf, an immensely talented young striker, who is already Senegal’s youngest-ever full international when he made his debut for the senior national team aged just 15 years and 94 days in September 2023, coming on as a substitute in a 1-1 AFCON qualifier against Rwanda.

He was considered for the senior team having dazzled during Senegal’s triumphant U-17 AFCON campaign, scoring five goals to finish at the competition’s top scorer — breaking the record for strikes at a single edition of the tournament which was previously held by Nigeria superstar Victor Osimhen.

Senegal triumph at the AFCON Under-17 in May marked a significant milestone for the country’s international football status coming on the heels of senior team, Lions of Teranga’s 2021 AFCON title triumph.

It also marked as their first-ever AFCON title attained in Cameroun whey they won all matches except against Malawi in the group stages that ended 0-0.

Senegal’s Under-20 also clinched their first-ever U-20 AFCON title when they beat their neighbours The Gambia 2-0 in March to country’s fairytale run in CAF competitions in a year.

The Under-17 also added more glory to their nation by winning the 2022 AFCON U-17 in Algeria that also earned them 3 additional accolades — Fair Play award, third Man of the Match (by teenage sensation Lamine Camara) and Best Goalkeeper Award (Pape Mamadou Sy).

Senegal are also AFCON Beach Soccer champions and will represent Africa at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024™ grouped with Colombia, Belarus and Japan in Group C.

Africa’s other representative at the tournament, Egypt, who are debutants, will have hosts United Arab Emirates, Italy and USA to contend with in Group A.

As part of their preparations to defend the AFCON title in Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal recorded a remarkable 4-2 win over world football giants, Brazil in a highly-anticipated international friendly in June.

Facing off in an exhilarating encounter, both teams showcased their skill and determination, but it was the Teranga Lions who ultimately reigned supreme, with Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane stealing the spotlight with an exceptional brace.

The action kicked off at the iconic Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, as Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, in scintillating form, provided a precise assist to Lucas Paqueta, who wasted no time in netting an 11th-minute opener for Brazil.

The early goal ignited the match, setting the stage for an exhilarating contest but in the 17th minute, a controversial foul was initially awarded against Senegal’s Pathe Ciss in a dangerous area, prompting hopes of a penalty for Brazil.

However, following a meticulous VAR review, referee Gustavo Correia overturned the decision, leaving the Samba Boys disappointed and undeterred by the setback, Senegal seized the opportunity to restore parity.

In the 22nd minute, striker Habib Diallo capitalized on a loose ball inside the box, displaying his predatory instincts to level the score, ensuring the teams entered the halftime break on even terms.

The second half witnessed a magnificent surge from the Teranga Lions and in the 54th minute, they seized the lead for the first time, courtesy of an own goal by Brazil’s Marquinhos — adding to Senegal’s growing confidence.

The momentum continued just two minutes later when Diallo turned provider, setting up the dynamic winger Sadio Mane, who unleashed a mesmerizing strike to make it 3-1 in favor of the West African contingent.

However, Brazil were not ready to concede defeat — in the 58th minute, Marquinhos made amends for his earlier mishap, capitalizing on a momentary lapse in positioning from Senegal goalkeeper Mory Diaw, narrowing the deficit and igniting hopes of a comeback.

Yet, it was Senegal who had the final say. In stoppage time, the South American giants conceded a penalty, providing Mane with an opportunity to shine once again.

Unfazed by the pressure, Mane confidently stepped up and calmly converted the spot-kick, completing his brace and securing an impressive 4-2 victory for his team.—Info gathered on CAFonline