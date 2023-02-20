Senegal in dream U-20 AFCON start as they edge record champions Nigeria

Scorer of the lone goal, Soulaymane Faye

* Eye to add one other international title after senior AFCON title, Beach Soccer and CHAN titles in one year

* We are here to continue success of our country on the continent—coach Malick Daf

Maravi Express

Senegal are off to a good start of their title campaign of the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo after beating record champions Nigeria 1-0 on Sunday — through Soulaymane Faye scored five minutes before half time for Senegal to occupy top spot in Group A.

Ahead of the match, the young Teranga Lions’s coach Malick Daf told a pre-match press they aim to continue success of Senegal on the continent — having won the senior Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the 2021 edition held in Cameroun, and also being AFCON Beach Soccer champions while home-based national players added the glory by winning the African National Championship (CHAN).

The young Teranga Lions beat favorites hosts Algeria through post-match penalties and also earned 3 additional accolades — Fair Play award, third Man of the Match (by teenage sensation Mamadou Lamine Camara) and Best Goalkeeper Award (Pape Mamadou Sy).

Senegal are hot contenders for the U-20 AFCON having been to the final in each of their last three appearances but are yet to claim the coveted trophy.

They qualified for the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations as WAFU-A champions in 2022 in Mauritania when they edged neighbors Gambia 1-0 courtesy of a Samba Diallo goal.

Confederation of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) is being represented by Mozambique and Zambia. Mozambique drew 0-0 with hosts Egypt while Zambia will open their campaign tomorrow against Benin in a group that are along with The Gambia and Tunisia.

Mozambique coach Dario Monteiro was satisfied with the goalless draw, saying it was a precious point against the hosts, who dominated possession of the match but failed to make best use of their chances.

“It was a difficult match, but we are happy with the team’s performance today,” said the coach. “We defended well and looked dangerous on the counter attack.

“Egypt created many chances, but we’re pleased with our performance today. We have a good team and we showed that today against a strong team. We will fight in every match to realize our objectives in this tournament.”

This is Mozambique’s second appearance in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations after qualifying to the last edition in Mauritania two years-ago.