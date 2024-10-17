Senegal brought only one player from its domestic league, substitute Abdou Aziz Ndiaye

* The rest are spread across Europe with lone goal scorer Sadio Mane plying his trade Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia in the Middle East

By Duncan Mlanjira

A substitute was the only player from Senegal’s domestic league that was brought to play against Malawi Flames on Tuesday in the African Cup of Nations (AfCON) Morocco 2025 qualifiers — Abdou Aziz Ndiaye, who plays for ASC Les Jaraaf de Dakar.

The rest are spread across Europe and the Middle East and from the First XI, they were goalkeeper Seny Dieng (Middlesbrough, England); defenders Formosa Mendy (FC Lorient, France), Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal, Saudi Arabia), Moussa Niakhate (Olympique Marselle, France), El Hadji Malick Diouf (Slavia Prague, Czech).

The midfielders were Idriss Gana Gueye (Everton, England), Pape Sarr (Tottenham, England), Mouhamadou Diarra (Racing Club Strasbourg, Germany); forwards Nicholas Jackson (Chelsea, England), Boulayi Dia (Lazio, Italy) and Sadio Mane (Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia).

Substitutes Mory Diaw (Clermont Foot, France); Abdoulaye Seck (Maccabi Haifa, Israel), Nampalys Mendy (Racing Club de Lens, France), Lamine Camara (AS Monaco, France), Ismailia Ciss (Rayo Vallecano, Spain), Iliman Ndiaye (Everton, England), Pape Ndiaye (FK Crvena, Serbia), Ismaila Sarr (Crystal Palace, England), Mouhamadou Habibou Diallo (Damac FC, Saudi), Abdou Lakhad Diallo (Al Arabi SC, Qatar) and Pape Gueye (Villarreal, Spain).

The Flames had one playing in Iraq, two from TP Mazembe in DR Congo, two in Mozambique and three in Zambia for Zanaco (two) and Power Dynamos.

Coach Mabedi’s First XI had William Thole in goals (Mighty Wanderers), Timothy Silwimba (Mighty Wanderers), Dennis Chembezi (Al Qasim, Iraq), Nickson Mwase (Silver Strikers), McDonald Lameck (Silver Strikers), Lanjesi Nkhoma of TP Mazembe, DRC (replaced by Aaron Lloyd of Nyasa Big Bullets, 67’), captain John Banda (ID Songo, Mozambique), Patrick Mwaungulu (TP Mazembe, DRC), Robert Saizi (Zanaco, Zambia, 84’), Wisdom Mpinganjira (Mighty Wanderers), Chawanangwa Kaonga (Zanaco, Zambia, replaced by Chifundo Mphasi, Power Dynamos Zambia, 67’) and Lloyd Njaliwa (Moyale).

Other substitutes on call were goalkeeper George Chikooka (Silver Strikers), Maxwell Paipi (Silver Strikers), Lawrence Chaziya (Mighty Wanderers), Isaac Kaliati (Mighty Wanderers), Yamikani Chester (Costado Sol, Mozambique) and Zeliati Nkhoma (Kamuzu Barracks).

The gulf in class was observed by Blessings Phumisa on Facebook day after after the match, in which he posted the lineups for the two teams, saying: “So, on Senegal’s team roster they had only one player who plays in the local league. He was among the substitutes. Let that sink in — one player!”

To which, Sekuru Yuen replied: “And only one Nyasa Big Bullets player [and] only on the bench, chonchi team ingawine (can we win like that).”

Damiano Kalinde observed that some Malawian fans are blaming goalkeeper William Thole “for the goal conceded — forgetting the rich experience of [Tuesday’s lone goal scorer] Sadio Mane”.

Msusa Harold asked Phumisa if “this is in comparison to or an admiration or a reason for? to which Phumisa said: “The gulf in class!”, which Innocent Kadammanja replied: “Busy wowowo kufuna Flames ichinye Senegal. Iyambira patipo?”

Patrick Woyera agreed with Phumisa saying people easily lose sight of the huge gap in experience, saying: “[Senegal] players are from better leagues with better training facilities and regimes — so sometimes that counts a lot.

“That we cannot develop our huge raw talent through properly structures and programs is the genesis of this and you cannot ignore unless you are really stupid.”

To which Phumisa agreed, saying: “So much on point. With our poor structures, we cannot even send players to competitive leagues. Our best bet is the Mozambican league — no wonder we are out here in the backwaters of African football.

Lucky Mkandawire joined in, telling Patrick Woyera that it’s not ‘sometimes’ that better training facilities and regimes counts, “but it always, Let’s give respect to our boys — they were just playing stars from top leagues in the footballing world”.

Hastings Chatsika completely came up with a finer analysis by observing that the Flames played better despite facing such an array of talent that the Lions of Teranga had.

“Senegal struggled to beat a semi-professional Malawi team despite their heavy arsenal,” he said. “Malawi lost but I wasn’t impressed with Senegal.

“At the AfCON 2021 [in Cameroon] we also managed a draw with Senegal. This Senegalese side was very much beatable and I blame the technical team for the losses.”

To which Frank Phiri responded: “We need a winning mentality. It has deserted the Flames for so long. Win and qualify mentality, that despite being whipped [from the first leg].”

In a post-match interview, coach Patrick Mabedi told the media that he was proud of his players, adding: We were disciplined and we played with a good team. We created chances but we lacked composure. It was sad that we lost the match.”

With two games to spare Senegal have punched their ticket to the AfCON Morocco 2025 after the back-back wins in Groupl L in which Burkina Faso also booked their place at the continental showpiece following their back-to-back victories over Burundi.

Both Burundi and Burkina Faso beat Malawi in their Group L qualifiers leaving the Flames without a point from four matches having lost all — starting at 2-3 against Burundi at home, followed by 1-3 away in Bamako and the 0-4 away in Dakar last Friday.

With Tuesday’s 0-1 loss, the Flames are out ahead of their remaining two games — away to Burundi and at home against leaders on goal difference, Burkina Faso.

Both opponents will certainly make sure they keep their clean sheet against the Flames, who will try as much as possible to salvage some pride in the remaining assignments.