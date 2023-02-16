Security to be beefed up in Dowa through extra police units

Mponela Police Station Officer-in-Charge speaking at the launch of construction

* People cannot work if they live in constant fear of their lives or theft—Traditional Authority Chakhaza

* If we are to demand meaningful participation of our people in community or national developmental activities

* Then we must make sure people’s lives and property are safe

By Sylvester Kumwenda, MANA

Communities in Dowa have welcomed plans by the District Council to construct four police units, saying this will help strengthen their security.

Speaking during the launch of construction works of Chinkhwiri police unit on Friday, Traditional Authority (T/A) Chakhaza said for communities to prosper, a secured environment is a necessity.

“People cannot work if they live in constant fear of their lives or theft,” he said. “If we are to demand meaningful participation of our people in community or national developmental activities, then we must make sure people’s lives and property are safe.

“It is with this background that we welcome the new police block to be constructed here and other areas sin the district,” said the traditional chief.

With funding from the World Bank, the police units are being constructed by the Council under the Governance to Enable Service Delivery (GESD), which is one of the projects under the National Local Governance Finance Committee (NLGFC).

The police units, namely Chinkhwiri in Dowa North, Chivala in Dowa Southeast, Dzoole and a police staff house at Nalunga in Dowa East, are also part of the flagship projects the Council will implement this year under GESD at cost of around K600 million.

Also weighing in on construction of their own police unit at Dzoole, Senior Chief Dzoole said the facility will put to an end crimes that were being committed by taking advantage of absence of a security establishment in the area.

Mponela Police Station Officer-in-Charge, John Rubadiri Zidana acknowledged the importance of strengthening security in the district, and promised to make sure all police units are staffed once completion.

“We always face challenges to reach far areas like Chinkhwiri, Dzoole amongst others to provide security services,” he said. “On the other hand, people who need help from us equally find this challenging.

“These police units will help in easing these challenges because police officers will be permanently stationed, rendering services to communities which have for long longed for police services in their communities.”

Speaking when he launched construction works of Nalunga police staff house on Sunday, Dowa District Council chairperson, Richard Kassanje said they are geared to create secure environments for people, while imploring the community members to own these projects as they are there to serve them.