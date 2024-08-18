Second tier Blue Eagles oust TNM Super League side Karonga United to reach final of FDH Bank Cup 2024

* It was a match of few chances in the first half but Eagles showed their class in the second half

Central Regional Football League side Blue Eagles, who ousted TNM Super League 2024 leaders, Silver Strikers in the FDH Bank Cup Round of 32, showed grit as they booked a spot in the final by beating another Super League giants Karonga United 2-0 at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday.

The victory means Eagles are the second non-Super League side to reach the final of the competition after Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve who finished as runners up in 2022.

It was a match of few chances in the first half but Eagles showed their class in the second half and inspired by captain Schumacher Kuwali, the Eagles dominated the match especially after the break.

After a barren first half, Eagles scored two quick goals in the second half to eliminate the Crocodiles of Karonga after Sinto Chipole scored into his own net in the 50th minute before Micium Mhone sealed the victory five minutes later from a penalty kick.

The win summed up Eagles’ impressive performance in the competition as they eliminated two other Super League teams Silver Strikers and Baka City in the quarterfinals and they await the winner between holders Nyasa Big Bullets and Moyale Barracks for the final — who face each other in the second semifinal match at Bingu National Stadium on Wednesday.

Eagles coach Elia Kananji said:”Credit should go to my players for the good perfomance throughout the match. We are ready to face either Bullets or Moyale. We will prepare for any team in the final.”

Karonga coach Oscar Kaunda was disappointed with the result: “We did not play well. Congratulations to Eagles for the win.”

After the loss against Blue Eagles, Silver Strikers coach had said regardless of their lower league status, the Nankhaka-based side still have Super League qualities with them as they were relegated from the TNM Super League last year.

He also said though they are playing in the lower league, they are playing well and winning their matches as they kept all their players and definitely the FDH Bank Cup final will be a very intriguing match.—Reporting by Fam.mw; editing by Maravi Express