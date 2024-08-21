Second meeting in two weeks between Moyale and Bullets as they face off in FDH Bank Cup 2024 semifinal

* They shared the spoils in the TNM Super League 2024 after 1-1 draw at Kamuzu Stadium on August 11



Moyale Barracks and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets date with destiny when they face-off in the semifinal of the FDH Bank Cup 2024 to be played this evening from 17h00 at Bingu National Stadium.

The two teams are meeting for the second time in a space of two weeks having shared the spoils in the TNM Super League 2024 after 1-1 draw at Kamuzu Stadium.

And the two sides are no strangers to each other in cup games having met in the FDH Bank Cup 2022 Round of 16 match in which The People’s Team won 4-2 on post-match penalties after 4-4 draw in regulation time.

The two teams also met in the semi-finals of the FISD Challenge Cup 2017 which Moyale triumphed 5-4 on post-match penalties after 2-2 draw in regulation time at Civo Stadium.

They also met in two consecutive Presidential Cup finals in 2012 and 2016 and Bullets won both matches in which The People’s Team defeated Moyale 1-0 in 2012 before a 4-3 victory on post-match penalties after 1-1 draw in regulation time in 2016.

After training under floodlights at Bingu Stadium for the first time, Moyale coach Pritchard Mwansa said they are geared for the showdown: “We have prepared well for the game. We expect a very tough match and we know that they will come hard on us — but we are ready for them.”

There is renewed hope in Bullets camp after a comeback 2-1 victory over Red Arrows in the CAF Champions League at the same Bingu Stadium on Sunday and though the team will have divided attention, coach Kalisto Pasuwa said his charges need to up their game against Moyale.

“Moyale are a physical team,” he said. “But I think the team that carries a right mind of approach will carry the day.”

Blue Eagles await the winner between Moyale and Bullets for the final after the Area 30-based side defeated Karonga United 2-0 in the first semifinal at Civo Stadium last Saturday.

Since the inception of the FDH Bank Cup in 2021, Bullets have won it twice (2022, 2023) while Silver Strikers — were ousted from the 2024 edition by the eventual finalists, Blue Eagles — won the inaugural edition in 2021.—Reporting by Fam.mw; editing by Maravi Express