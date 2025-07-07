Second edition of Sports Aid-Malawi tennis project scheduled for July 19-21 in Ntcheu

* The national tournaments help to rank the players and identify national team players for U-12 and U-14 boys and girls

* Also assists towards having a long term training plan for the junior players to be well prepared to represent Malawi competitively

* Three of last year’s winners are with the national team for the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games

By Duncan Mlanjira

Sports Aid-Malawi junior tennis tournament — organised by International Tennis Federation (ITF) national coordinator in Malawi, Thompson Mtengula — is back for its second edition to be held at the project’s sports centre in Ntcheu District from Saturday, July 19-21.

Sports Aid-Malawi — non-profit project that was formed in 2013 inside the organisation ‘Mission Office of Sacramentine Sisters — started sponsoring this U-12 and U-14 boys and girls national junior tennis tournament last year.

Mtengula, the country’s tennis legend and coach, says in a statement that these Sports Aid-Malawi national tournaments help to rank the players; identify national team players for U-12 and U-14 boys and girls and assists towards having a long term plan for the junior players.

“From this national tournament, we are going to have a long term training programme which will assist the players to be well prepared to represent Malawi competitively to win more medals in tennis by the year 2030.

“Let me take this opportunity to a give million thanks to the Founder of Sport Aid- Malawi project, Marco Bovi, and other well-wishers in Italy, who are helping a lot towards the success of this project.

“Sponsoring a tennis tournament nowadays requires lots of money — for this nationals, the sponsor is going to meet costs for transport, accommodation, meals and prizes to all the teams from Blantyre, Zomba, Ntcheu, Monkey Bay, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.”

Mtengula further says Sports Aid-Malawi “not only sponsors tennis but also supports basketball, football, netball, volleyball as well as helping children living with disability at Gumbo in Ntcheu and helping to renovate a kitchen at Ntcheu Prison”.

After the event last year, sponsor, Marco Bovi said the success hosting of the event at Ntcheu Catholic Sports Centre was his “dream come true”, adding: “After 10 years of building the centre, I cannot believe today in seeing kids playing good tennis here.

“I am very happy and next year, 2025, I am going to sponsor again this tournament,” he pledged, while profoundly thanking parents and guardians for allowing their children to travel to Ntcheu drawn from four regions — North; Centre, Eastern and the South.

Bovi also thanked the tournaments volunteers who came from Italy and to Sister of Sacrementine for hosting them, Wezie Eunice Zakeyo for catering and accommodation — and to his “good friend, Thompson Mtengula, the tournament director”.

Reigning champion in U-12 girls is Faith Nkholoma from Lilongwe, who beat Emily Jedegwa from Monkey Bay and both are also taking part in U-12 category — whose players to also watch — from the 16 that are expected to attend — include Mercy Sipiliano from Ntcheu, Maisie Stewart from Blantyre, Aisha Milanzi from Zomba and Zione Mbewe from Mzuzu.

Mtengula reports that seed No.1 in U-12 girls is Nkholoma and second seed is Jedegwa of Monkey Bay while in boys category, Daniel Phiri from Mzuzu — who finished as runner-up last year — will be seeded No.1 with Augustine Moses from Ntcheu (3rd) seeded No.2.

The boys U-12 2024 winner was Bulo Mwase from Mzuzu who beat Daniel Phiri but Bulo is now he going to play in U-14 while Daniel remains in U-12 category.

Players Mtengula ranks to watch out for in boys U-12 are Daniel Phiri, Augustine Moses, Aaron Magombo from Ntcheu, Bright Ben from Blantyre, Aubrey Alexander from Monkey Bay, Frank Chigona from Lilongwe and Gracious Chima from Zomba.

Last year’s winner in girls U-14 was Maggie Banda beating Mercy Mbewe both from Mzuzu who have now graduated to U-20 and they are currently in Namibia with the national tennis team for the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games.

The players to watch in this years U-14 girls include Deborah Sipiliano from Ntcheu who finished third last year now seeded No.1 this edition with the No.2 seed being Tiyamike Laimon from Lilongwe who finished fourth last year.

“The other players to watch are Beatrice Mbewe from Mzuzu, Tadala Chimombo from Blantyre, Catherine Damiano from Monkey Bay and Fortune Chisi from Zomba.

“Boys U-14 winner was Thoko Tembo who beat Edwin Phiri in the final — both from Mzuzu but this year Thoko Tembo is over 14 — who also made it in the U-20 team in Namibia for the AUSC Region 5 Games.

”That makes last year’s runner-up Edwin Phri to be seeded No.1 while 3rd-placed Josamu Dickson from Monkey Bay is No.2 seed — with other players watch being Ashaluwa Nthondoyo from Ntcheu, Brian Pigoti from Lilongwe, Prince Jedegwa from Monkey (who finished fourth last year), Kelvin Kaponda from Zomba and Wonderful Kayira from Blantyre,” says Mtengula.