Scotland-based defender Kieran Ngwenya included in Flames’ Saudi Arabia training camp

Ngwenya in his debut for the Flames against Tanzania

Scotland’s FC Aberdeen defender Kieran Ngwenya has been included in coach, Mario Marinica’s 24-man provisional squad set to travel to the Saudi Arabia for a training camp in preparation for back-to-back 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against Egypt later this month.

Ngwenya made his debut for the Flames against Tanzania in a friendly match in June 2021 and a report on Football Association of Malawi (FAM) website, www.fam.mw, indicates that the left back is currently on loan at Raith Rovers and has been given the green light by both clubs to join the Flames in Saudi Aribia.

FAM technical support manager, James Sangala is quoted by www.fam.mw as saying they are working on the player’s travel logistics to Saudi Arabia.

“We wrote Aberdeen for the release of the player and they have officially given us a go ahead after they discussed with his new club and the player himself,” he is quoted as saying.

Ngwenya was born to a Malawian father and a Caribbean mother and joined Aberdeen Under-18 side from Tynecastle Colts in 2019 and has risen through the team’s ranks going all the way to feature for the first team before being loaned out.

Meanwhile, www.fam.mw quotes Sangala coach Marinica is expected to announce his final traveling squad on Monday, March 6, saying: “We will have to do our usual medical tests once we regroup to see who is fit to be with us as the players will be involved in club matches over the weekend.

“The coach will also be monitoring the performance of players during the Bullets international bonanza. We are also talking to teams abroad teams on the possibility of releasing the some players for the trip. So this is just provisional.”

The Flames are expected to leave for Saudi Arabia next week for a two week camp enroute to Cairo to face the Pharaohs on Friday March 24.

The full provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Charles Thom (Silver Strikers), Brighton Munthali (Blue Eagles), Clever Nkungula (Nyasa Big Bullets);

Defenders: Lawrence Chaziya, Miracle Gabeya, Stanley Sanudi (Mighty Wanderers), Paul Ndhlovu (MAFCO), Blessings Mpokera, Gomezgani Chirwa, Alick Lungu (Nyasa Big Bullets) Kieran Ngwenya (Aberdeen), Nickson Mwase (Silver Strikers), Kelvin Kadzinje( CIVO);

Midfielders: Frank Willard, Chawanangwa Gumbo, Patrick Mwaungulu (Nyasa Big Bullets), Charles Petro (Botosani), Chimwemwe Idana (Silver Strikers), Gilbert Chirwa (Blue Eagles), Micium Mhone (Blue Eagles);

Strikers: Chiukepo Msowoya, Christopher Kumwembe, Gaddi Chirwa (Mighty Wanderers), Stain Davie (Silver Strikers).