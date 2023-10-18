Scorchers triumph is a big statement to treat women’s football in the same breath as the men’s game—Temwa Chawinga



* We need an equal share of the sponsorship cake from the corporate world



* We lack a lot of things and we are happy that this triumphant return home has raised awareness about our needs

Fam.mw & Maravi Express

When the Malawi Scorchers descending the stairs from Malawian Airlines flight at Chileka International Airport in Blantyre on Monday, they were greeted to a defeaning roar as a hearty welcome on their return from their historic COSAFA Women’s Championship triumph in South Africa.

There were electrifying sights and sounds as the Scorchers were ushered to the VIP enclosure following their defining tour of national duty.

The Scorchers stand-in captain Temwa Chawinga hoisted their sparkling trophy in an open-roof vehicle while her teammates waved the Malawian flag from windows of their team bus between Chileka International Airport and Blantyre City, with cheers and whistles from jubilant fans deafening the filled up streets.

No one could blame the Scorchers for causing traffic jam with the trophy parade as this was no mean achievement as it was their first time to win the title after over a decade of trying.

And it could not have been any better than defeating the holders, Zambia’s Copper Queens with a 2-1 victory on Sunday to spark spontaneous celebrations back home.

In an interview with Fam.mw, Temwa described the feat as a big statement that women’s football has the potential to put the country on the map if supported.

“It is now time for women’s football in the country to be treated in the same breath as the men’s game,” she said. “We need an equal share of the sponsorship cake from the corporate world.

“As women’s football players, we lack a lot of things and we are happy that this triumphant return home has raised awareness about our needs.”

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu and National Women’s Football Association (NWFA) chairperson, Adelaide Migogo concurred with Temwa that women’s football has been undermined for far too long.

“Prior to the COSAFA event, the Scorchers failed to join other prestigious competitions such as the African Championship due to lack of funds,” Nyamilandu said. “With this success, we hope to get more corporate support towards women’s football.”

On her part, Migogo said: “If the Scorchers can afford to bring home a COSAFA trophy with meagre resources, what more if they have everything on the table? I think the message is clear to the corporate world.”

The Scorchers won the 12-team tournament after winning all their five matches, culminating in a 2-1 triumph over Zambia in the final.

They set the ball rolling by beating hosts and record seven-time champions South Africa’s Banyana Banyana 3-4, before thumping e-Swatini 8-0. They wrapped up their Group A assignments with a 3-1 win over Madagascar. In the semi-finals, Malawi edged Mozambique 2-1.

In individual awards, Temwa bagged the Player of the Tournament and Golden Boot awards as well as two Player of the Match accolades. In all the matches played, the Scorchers earned Player of the Match titles with the other from Asimenye Simwaka, Madyina Ngulube and Sabina Thom — who scored the grand final winner deep in referee’s optional time.

Before the K60 million sponsorship from Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Goshen City, Malawi women’s football had endured over a decade of lack of support from the corporate world.

Despite producing a number of foreign-based players such as China-based Temwa and her sister Tabitha, who plays for French giants PSG, Malawi women’s football only relied on financial support from FAM.

Meanwhile, at the welcoming dinner, Nyamilandu announced that FAM felt duty bound to award each of the Scorchers players K1 million as a bonus just like it did with the Flames when they qualified for the 2021 AFCON finals.

On top of the K1 million bonus, FAM will also pay each of the squad members K200,000 as appearance fees, K1 million as game bonus for winning five games at K200,000 per game and US$1,500 (about K1,753,500) external travel allowance. In total each player will get about K4 million.

In March 2021, the country’s football governing body also gave each of the Flames players K 1 million following the team’s qualification for the 2021 AFCON finals.

“These girls deserve better,” Nyamilandu said. “They deserve more than words and clapping hands. As we are aware COSAFA does not give prize money for this competition which ordinarily would have been shared by the team.

“We take pride in our women and give them good bonuses by our standards. We don’t have enough resources but from the little we have we want to appreciate the girls achievement.

“We feel duty bound that what we did and the gesture we showed the Flames when they qualified for AFCON two years ago should be shown to the ladies as well because they have brought us joy and pride.

“From the little we have, that’s the best we can do now. But we know government has big news and they will break the big news at the right time,” Nyamilandu said.

He thanked Goshen Trust for the K39 million package that enabled FAM to buy air tickets to travel to South Africa for tournament: “I would like to thank the support given to us by Goshen City whose father and founder is Dr Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

“At the moment we were approaching them, we didn’t have any money for this tournament. When the door opened it gave us the drive to join this competition. But I look back and say what if we had withdrawn. Would we have witnessed this glory? No!

“We believe everything happens for a reason and for us this has happened to tell us to fully support women’s football. While we have been looking for this baby all these years single handedly, we would like the private and the public sector to come and join hands with us for this baby to grow and reach its full potential,” he said.

From 22 mtches played, 70 goals were scored were with the biggest victory being Malawi 8-0 eSwatini 0 in group stages

The top socorers are Temwa Chawinga (9 goals); 5 from Thubelihle Shamase (South Africa); 5 from Sarah Jere (Zambia); 3 from Fridah Kabwe (Zambia) and Sabinah Thom (Malawi).

Two each are from Leticia Chinyamula and Asimenye Simwaka (Malawi), Deolinda Gove (Mozambique), Balothanyi Johannes (Botswana), Luvunga (Angola), Kesegofetse Mochawe (Botswana).

With one each from Hadhirami Ali (Comoros), Amelia Banze (Mozambique), Caupe (Angola), Emili Cazembe (Mozambique), Ennety Chemhere (Zimbabwe), Vanessa Chikupira, Rose Kadzere, Carolyne Mathyola (Malawi), Lone Gaofetoge (Botswana), Millicent Hikuam, Ivone Kooper (Namibia), Sikhanyiso Magagula (Eswatini), Cina Manuel (Mozambique), Matuvova (Angola), Lucia Moçambique (Mozambique), Priviledge Mupeti, Rudo Neshamba (Zimbabwe), Lushomo Mweemba, Jackline Nkole (Zambia), Eddelsisingh Naris (Namibia), Nobukhosi Ncube (Zimbabwe), Tenanile Ngcamphalala (Eswatini), Khesani Nkuna (South Africa), Agness Phiri (Zambia), Rina Raharimalala (Madagascar), Mohamed Roukia (Comoros), Sambo (Angola), Samkelisiwe Selana and Sphumelele Shamase (South Africa).

Own goals were by Hadhirami Ali (Comoros) and Benadetta Mkandawawire (Malawi).