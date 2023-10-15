Scorchers captain Temwa Chawinga just 3 goals away from equaling record of 12 goals in single edition

* As they chase for their first international title when they face Zambia the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship final



* Leads with 9 goals, just one shy of Barbara Banda, Rachael Nachula and Rutendo Makore on 10 goals in a single edition

Malawi Scorchers captain Temwa Chawinga is just 3 goals away from equaling record of 12 goals in single edition as she leads her team for their first-ever international title when they face Zambia the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship final this afternoon.

Thus the Wuhan Jiangda striker is looking for double glory as she leads the top goal scorers chart with 9 goals, just one shy of Barbara Banda, Rachael Nachula (both Zambia) and Rutendo Makore on 10 goals in a single edition and three from Noko Motlou’s record of 12 goals.

Temwa spoke to Fam.mw saying they are ready for the big showdown against the defending champions: “We have to maintain our fighting spirit as we meet Zambia in the final. We have played four games and we are a bit tired but we will work hard to win the match.”

The final at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atridgeville Township, Pretoria, South Africa, will see the Scorchers and Zambia renewing their rivalry and there is a lot at stake between the two neighbours.

The Scorchers want it more while the Copper Queens will be looking to defend the COSAFA title they won last year after beating South Africa 1-0 in Port Elizabeth.

The Scorchers lost the chance for the title in 2021 after losing 0-1 to Tanzania in their maiden final match appearance.

While this is the first time Malawi and Zambia are meeting in the battle for gold, the two neighbours are no stranger to each other having met on several occasions in all competitions — the last being the 2020 group stage of the COSAFA Cup in which the Scorchers triumphed 1-0 courtesy of Temwa Chawinga’s goal.

Coach Lovemore Fazili told Fam.mw that he believes the Scorchers have all what it takes to win gold this year, saying: “The game will be tough against Zambia but we must win the match to win the cup.

“We are taking the match serious and our approach will be the same to score more goals. We have no time to give Zambia respect and they should not underate us,” said the coach.

All the players took part in Saturday’s training session ahead of the final and Fazili is likely to make some changes to the starting lineup that featured against Mozambique in the semifinal they came from behind to win 2-1.

Zambia defeated Zimbabwe 1-0 and both teams are undefeated in this year’s COSAFA Cup in four matches having also finished top in their respective groups.

Malawi Scorchers are the only team with 100% record having finished Group A with nine points from three matches while Zambia won two matches and a draw.

The Scorchers first beat South Africa’s Banyana Banyana 4-3 in the opening match before registering 8-0 victory over eSwatini and wrapped up the group stage with 3-1 victory over Madagascar.

From 20 matches played, 65 goals were scored with the biggest victory being Malawi 8-0 Eswatini on October 7 during the group stages in a match that Temwa scored 4.

This was after she had already scored a hat trick against hosts South Africa in their 4-3 triumph to become the top scorer with 9 goals as she eyes the Golden Boot followed by Banyana Banyana’s Thubelihle Shamase, who is out of contention.

On four goals is Zambia’s Sarah Jere with her compatriot Fridah Kabwe at 3 while Malawi’s Leticia Chinyamula and Sabinah Thom have two apiece alongside Deolinda Gove (Mozambique), Balothanyi Johannes (Botswana), Luvunga (Angola) and Kesegofetse Mochawe (Botswana).

The Scorchers on the score sheet with one goal are Rose Kadzere, Carolyne Mathyola and Asimenye Simwaka while own goals are from Hadhirami Ali of Comoros and Malawi’s Benadetta Mkandawawire — who netted into her own net against Zimbabwe.