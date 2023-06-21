Save the Children pleads for government, police’s action over alarming children cyber bullying practice



By Victor Singano Jnr

In commemorating the Day of the African Child, one of top organisations that fights for the rights of youths people in the country, Save the Children, has called on government and then Malawi Police Service to seriously take action to everyone involved in practicing children cyber bullying by putting stiffer punishment to end the malpractice.

Operations Director for Save the Children, Frank Mwafulirwa made last Friday at Che Mbera Primary School in Balaka District as Malawi joined the rest of African continent in commemorating Day of the African Child, which falls on June 18 every year and this year’s event was celebrated under the theme: ‘The Rights of the Child in the Digital Environment’.

Mwafulirwa expressed concern over increased cases of children cyber bullying, abuses as well as other crimes which he said are affecting children in many ways, including their education.

While describing the day as very important especially to all the organisations that it creates a good platform where issues to do with child rights, protection, health, growth are tackled, Mwafulirwa disclosed that this year’s theme has a great impact as it focuses on the challenges hindering the use of digital technology and innovations among children.

He said as the technology is advancing globally, there is a need for government and police to make sure they put strong measures that will help to monitor and punish everyone who found misusing the technology on social media platforms and also make sure children are fully safeguarded as well as given opportunity of using electronic devices as it provide a lot of advantages to the children in accessing education programs, health issues, climate change, child protection and many more.

“The tendency of abusing children on social media is very uncalled for, every child needs to be protected because such acting may cause harm to them in the near future.

“Therefore, our plea to the government and Malawi Police is that they should support and deal with cases of cyber crime by taking those involved into account and punished so that they send a serious warning to others rather than just keeping suspects leaving free life,” Mwafulirwa said.

In her remarks, guest of honor, Minister of Gender Community Development & Social Welfare, Jean Sendeza described the digital technology as something that provide a number of benefits but she condemned the act of using technology with wrong intentions like hate speeches, pornography, cyber bullying — just to mention a few, which she said it is against the objective of the technology.

“Let me warn everyone that Government has put in place legislation that prohibit any person showing pornographic materials to children and the fine is K10 million.

“This Cyber Security Act was inacted in 2015 and it’s in use now, therefore I want to call up on all duty bearers and every Malawian to take responsibility of protecting our children in this time of digital era.

“As Government, we want to see that we have a lot of investigators with proper equipment and knowledge on how they can trace all the perpetuators because we want to create a disciplined society that can develop because of the use digital technology,” she said.

Before the event, the Minister led the people in a march led by Malawi Police Band as well as appreciating various pavilion that had been displayed .

The event was also spiced up by various activities which include music by celebrated gospel musicians, Favoured Martha, Phales Mang’anda, traditional dances, drama and others.