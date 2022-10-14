Saudi Fund for Development provides K12.4bln loan for Phalombe District Hospital

Chakwera and Health Minister with delegates from the Fund

* The latest round of funding for Phalombe brings SFD’s total commitment to Malawi to more than US$36 million (K37.3 billion)

* The Fund’s involvement in Malawi has contributed to the development of a range of vital industries and fields

* Phalombe Hospital will serve residents in the rural areas by addressing poverty, combatting diseases and reducing child mortality rates

By Duncan Mlanjira

Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) says it is committed to improving Malawi healthcare as well as to continue supporting Malawi’s development needs in key areas that include energy and transport.

The Fund’s Director for Eastern and Southern Africa Azzam Al-Barrak said this on the sidelines of the launch of Phalombe District Hospital by President Lazarus Chakwera, to which SFD has provided funding for the hospital through a US$12 million (MWK12.4 billion) soft loan to Malawi Government.

Engineer Al Barrak said the latest round of funding for Phalombe brings SFD’s total commitment to Malawi to more than US$36 million (MWK37.3 billion) for different development projects for the country in recent years.

The modern and state-of-the-art 250-bed Phalombe District Hospital, located at Migowi, was constructed at US$24.7 million and Al Barrak is quoted in a statement by SFD as saying: “Phalombe Hospital will serve residents in the rural areas of the Phalombe region by addressing poverty, combatting diseases, and reducing mortality rates among children.”





The statement further said the Fund’s involvement in Malawi has contributed to the development of a range of vital industries and fields, including the water, health, energy, and transport sectors.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda praised the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by SFD, for its commitment to help Malawi overcome persistent infrastructure challenges.

“Such effective joint partnerships will help to contribute to Malawi’s growth and progress,” she said, adding that Phalombe Hospital will play an important role in safeguarding rural people in the region to lead “healthier, happier lives through the provision of high-quality health care”.

SFD’s partnership with Malawi government dates back to 2009 and has seen the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s investment fund facilitate three sectoral projects in the country, said the statement.

The Fund was established by the Royal Decree as a government organization that provides soft loans and grants to finance development projects and programs in developing countries.

The modern and state-of-the-art hospital, located at Migowi is equipped with laboratory, dental department, maternity theatre, post-natal ward, male ward, oxygen plant and the pediatric (children’s) ward.

It also has an intensive care unit, major and minor theatres, an X-ray section, and an oxygen plant among other features.

In his speech when he inaugurated it, President Chakwera in particular thank the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) and the Saudi Fund for Development for the K30 billion they made available for the project, which he described as “the finest hospital in the country, fitted with state of the art equipment and magnificent structures.”



“As an example of how well-equipped this facility is, I have learnt that the oxygen plant within the facility has the capacity to support surrounding districts with oxygen gas, including Mulanje, Mangochi, Machinga and some parts of Zomba.

“The net effect of having this facility finally opened today will be the reduction in maternal and infant mortality rates, reduced deaths from killer diseases like malaria and many more, improved immunization, as well as providing general out-patient services and specialised clinics, dental services, ante natal clinics, family planning, under-fives clinics and HIV/AIDS clinics; diagnostic services including radiology, ultrasound and laboratory amongst others.”

The President also took cognizance that the hospital also comes with teaching facilities for medical professionals, saying “this means that we will be able to build capacity for the entire health sector”.