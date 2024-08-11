Saturday records highest 24 goals in 5 matches at start of TNM Super League 2024 second round

* 3 more games to be played today — Moyale v Nyasa Big Bullets; Kamuzu Barracks v Mighty Tigers and FOMO FC v MAFCO

* As Silver Strikers maintain their lead after digging deep to beat Karonga United 1-0 in 90+3’

Duncan Mlanjira

From five of yesterday’s match that kicked off the TNM Super League 2024 second round, a record 24 goals were scored — the highest being Mighty Wanderers beating Mzuzu City Hammers 8-0 at Kamuzu Stadium while Creck Sporting also beat Baka City 8-0 at Aubrey Dimba Stadium.

There were two braces from Wanderers through Isaac Kaliati (18’, 29’) and Clement Nyondo (41’, 55’) with one each from Cameroonian forward Thierry Tanjong Sama (36’); Mphatso Kamanga (67’); Gaddie Chirwa (73’) and Misheck Botoman (89’).

Creck Sporting’s George Chaomba scored a hat trick (76’, 89’, 90+1’) and the other goals were one each from Harvery Nasiyaya (2’), Arnold Kiyama Son (28’), Yamikani Tambala (46’), Peter Godfrey (59’) and Gift Kadawa (75’).

Civil Service United scored four past Chitipa United without any reply through a hat trick by Festus Duwe (36’, 66’, 90+2), complemented by Blessings Malinda’ 45th minute goal.

Bottom of the table, Bangwe All Stars (14th) recorded their second win of the season by beating Dedza Dynamos 2-1 through goals from James Msowoya (13’) and Felix Demakunde (81’) while the Dynamos consolation was from Ibrahim Sadik (36’).

Silver Strikers maintain their lead at the top but after digging deep to beat Karonga United 1-0 in 3 minutes of added time through Stain Davie (90+3’) — still nine points clear of 2nd-placed Mighty Wanderers, who have 31 points while the Bankers have 40.

Creck’ swing torpedoed them to third place from 6th with 26 points but ahead of 5th-placed Nyasa Bullets, who have 23 and are meeting Moyale at Mzuzu Stadium — as well as Kamuzu Barracks, who are up against Mighty Tigers at Aubrey Dimba Stadium.

Also playing this afternoon are FOMO FC (13th) and 9th-placed MAFCO at Mulanje Park.