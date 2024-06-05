São Tomé are a good team and if not taken with caution they can cause trouble—coach Mabedi

* They have a number of good players but they are a team that concede in most games

Malawi Flames’ head coach Patrick Mabedi takes cognizance that the team’s opponents São Tomé e Príncipe — in the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifier tomorrow at Bingu National Stadium — are a good team that if not taken with caution they can cause trouble.

A report by Fam.mw indicates that Mabedi seems to have made some good homework against the island nation opponents with his focus being on how to deal with any threats they might possess.

“I know they have a number of good players,” he is quoted as saying by Fam.mw. “I saw them in a friendly recently.

“However, I know that they are a team that concede in most games — otherwise we are well aware of both their weaknesses and strengths.”

In coach Mabedi’s view, as according to Fam.mw, Mabedi’s team will have to use a phased-preparatory approach for the double header that includes Equatorial Guinea set for Monday, June 10.

The west Africans were recently docked off points by FIFA for using their marksman Emilio Nsue against the first two qualifiers against Namibia and Liberia, which they won 1-0 with Nsue scoring both goals.

But he had been declared as an ineligible player for FIFA-sanctioned matches way back — thus the world football governing body suspended him from international matches for six months and the Equatogueans lost both matches at 3-0 each.

Thus the Equatoguineans drop to the bottom of the group — joining São Tomé e Principe without a point while Namibia and Tunisia tie at six points apiece with Liberia and the Flames tying on three points.

Mabedi indicated that his technical team’s approach “is to take one game at a time” and that their total focus “is on the São Tomé match. After we are done with this fixture then we will shift our focus to the next opponent.

“As a coach, I am taking the docking of points for the Equatorial Guinea positively — these things happen. I cannot say it is an advantage to us because we are yet to play them.

“If it is an advantage then that is to other nations not us. Otherwise it is not on my mind, we are just focusing on our preparations.’

On a positive note, Mabedi said he is happy with his players’ state of preparedness ahead of the match — attributing the impressive fitness levels of his charges to the current domestic league progress.

“I am glad that we have everyone in good shape, without injuries. Only one player had a dental problem but that is not a big challenge.

“We had our first session this morning and everyone is looking sharp — we just need to focus more on tactical areas.

“So far the local league is at nine games into the new season and the players look better and better as they play more league matches. Even those that are based elsewhere are also showing positive character and they are looking good.

“I would say this time around I can sense a big improvement in terms of fitness levels as compared to the time the we played in the 4-Nations Tournament.

“The guys were a little bit rusty because they were coming from off season,” said Mabedi of the 4-Nations Tournament in which the Flames ended bottom of the four-team group.

Meanwhile, United States-based attacker Henri Kumwenda, who is among the new generation of foreign-based players with Malawian roots, said while it will be the first time to make it to the final Flames squad in a competitive assignment, he will take the opportunity with both hands and to prove to both the coach and the nation that he has what it takes to be in the squad.

He plays for Butler Men’s Soccer and he was part of the Flames’ pre-camp for AFCON Cameroon 2021 but did not make the final squad. Mabedi went on to consider him with an aim of improving his team to mount a realistic challenge in various competitions they will play and he made his official debut during the 4-Nations tournament.

He came in as a substitute in the third-place playoff against Zambia and ahead of the match against São Tomé, Kumwenda is quoted as saying: “The group of players in the squad is very talented if you watch them in training even in matches.

“As the coach has said, we have an opportunity to do something very special that we have never done before such as qualifying for the World Cup. This can mean a lot to the country and the players.

“It is an honour to be part of the team and play for your country. To have the coaches’ trust, and be able to perform is motivating. It gives a lot of confidence.

“I have been part of this team before but was not able to make the final squad and that has given me a platform to build on,” he said.

Although the match will be played on Thursday, there is high expectation that a huge crowd will throng the BNS to cheer the beloved Flames as it embarked on yet another journey with expectations amongst football fans sky high.

To this, Kumwenda said: “My message to the fans is that please come, please be loud and be intimidating, come and enjoy good football.

“We will give out everything so that we get the three points which is the most important thing and give the fans value for their money.”

Mabedi’s 26-man squad has nine players from one team, Silver Strikers — goalkeeper George Chikooka, who holds five clean sheets in the nine TNM Super League 2024 title race matches, as well as Maxwell Paipi, Tatenda M’balaka, McDonald Lameck, Nickson John Mwase in defence and Chimwemwe Idana, Patrick Macheso, Uchizi Vunga and Chikondi Kamanga in midfield.

Nyasa Big Bullets have contributed five — goalkeeper Innocent Nyasulu, defender Precious Sambani and midfielders Lanjesi Nkhoma, Lloyd Aaron and Patrick Mwaungulu.

Mighty Wanderers have defenders Stanley Sanudi, Lawrence Chaiya midfielders Blessings Singini, Wisdom Mpinganjira and missing in the usual call up for strikers are Gaddie Chirwa and Christopher Kumwembe.

Kumwembe, who netted his team’s first goal in their 3-1 triumph over Dedza Dynamos on Saturday picked up an injury and missing on his foreign-based players is striker Gabadhino Mhango.

The coached named six foreign-based players — goalkeeper Brighton Munthali (Black Leopards, South Africa); defender Denis Chembezi (Al-Qasim SC, Iraq); captain John Banda (UD Songo, Mozambique); Zambia based trio of strikers Chifundo Mphasi (Kabwe Warriors) and Chawanangwa Kaonga, midfielder Robert Saizi (both ZANACO) and Butler Men’s Soccer’s Kumwenda.—Reporting by Fam.mw, edited by Maravi Express