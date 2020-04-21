Samuel Eto’o begins accomplishing his promise in fight against COVID-19

By Anye Nde Nsoh, kick442.com

Four times African Player of the Year Samuel Eto’o, in the fight against coronavirus, has provided items to help some Cameroonians fight against the global pandemic.

To accomplish his promise made, the former Barcelona striker has begun the race in his home town the littoral Region-Douala where in items such as food items, soaps, sanitisers and protective equipment.

This was done through his foundation with support from Betoo, Kadji Group and Utopia as fulfillment of his promise to help distribute supplies to 100,000 people in the battle against the pandemic.

Other than materials distributed, he has also promised to provide 50,000 face mask explicitly to taxi drivers.

In an Instagram post, Eto’o captioned it “I will give my life to continue to serve you” while a press release from his foundation reads:

“The Samuel Eto’o Foundation wishes to be precise that this action aims to further support to Cameroonian citizens from a health perspective than food. The primary objective is to slow the progress of the pandemic.”

“Obeying the main recommendations of the WHO, our actions with the support of the Kadji Group and Twist Night Club, will be articulated on one hand around a mass and field awareness in favour of the ‘regular handwashing with soap and water’ and on the other hand with distribution of handwashing kits which include potable water, bleach, soap, as well as support with foodstuffs such as rice, salt, for the benefit of at least fifty thousand households of the poorest strata of the Cameroonian population of Buea, Douala, Yaounde, and Baffoussam.”

The distribution will continue to the Southwest, West and Center regions in the days ahead.

Out of Eto’o’s generosity, other Cameroonians have supported out of good Will to help combat the spread of this disease.

The government of Cameroon has also opened an account for Cameroonians to support the fight as well taken measures such as the 13 measures, and closing of the bothers.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid coach and former football star, Zinedine Zidane has joined the cause of lending a helping at this times of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Just like other players who have shown support to their motherland at this trying times, the Algerian born player has reached out to the birth place of his mother.

Africa Insider reports that Zinedine Zidane has donated medical equipment to hospitals in Wilaya de Béjaïa, his parents’ home province.

The donation composed of PPE, money for healthcare workers, and respirators, all of which are very hard to come by at the moment.

Zidane is one of those players just like Moussa Dembele who played for another country but remembers the land of their birth in this time of the virus outbreak.

There are 2,718 cases of the novel coronavirus case in Algeria with 384 death and 1,099 recovered cases as the time of writing this report.—Additional reporting by Uche Dozie, kick442.com