Sameer Suleman granted bail after a night at Blantyre Police cell

By Duncan Mlanjira

Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South East, Sameer Suleman, who handed himself after a notification that he was wanted by the police on charges of defamation against fellow legislators, Richard Chimwendo Banda, Steve Malondera and Homeland Affairs Minister, Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, has been released on bail after spending the night under custody at Blantyre Police.

Reports circulating on social media indicate that Suleman, whose supporters spent a virgil at Blantyre Police Station at Wenela, was taken to court as early as 6am for a hearing that was scheduled for 9am.

According to the warrant of arrest circulating on social media indicated that Suleman committed a libel offence, which is contrary to Section 200 as read with Section 34 of the Penal Code, Cap 7:01 of the Laws of Malawi.

It says between the month of December 2024 and January 2025, Suleman posted a statement on social media platform “that is defamatory” to Chimwendo Banda, Malondera and Zikhale Ng’oma.

After he handed himself at Blantyre Police, scores of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and other political sympathisers, thronged Wenela and proceeded to hold the night virgil — dancing to music from makeshift equipment till morning.

The people proceeded to gather at the court and pictures have been shared on social media of jubilation on the streets of Chipembere Highway at the news that bail was granted for the DPP bail national organising secretary.

Some notable faces at Blantyre Magistrate’s Court included Mulanje Bale MP, Victor Mussa, UTM’s Newton Kambala and Felix Njawala as well as Blantyre City Deputy Mayor Isaac Jomo Osman.

Meanwhile, one of the aggrieved party in the libel offence, Lilongwe South East Constituency, Steve Malondera, gave Suleman seven days from January 3, to compensate him with K300 million on allegations that Malondera hired some armed men to “harm or assassinate” him.

A letter from Malondera’s legal counsels, Jivason & Company, indicated that in a video that went viral, alleged that MP Kenneth Ndovi of Karonga Nyungwe informed Suleman that he was being followed by a white Toyota Prado motor vehicle on his way from Mzuzu driving towards Mzimba turn-off.

“You allege that the Prado blocked the vehicle driven by Hon. Ndovi and two armed bouncers came out of the Prado, and told him that they were searching for you,” says the letter.

“From your explanation in the video, you make it clear that you know where the search for you originates from; and you proceed to mention names of our client together with two other very senior members of the Malawi Congress Party, insinuating that they are the ones hunting for you through the two bouncers, and that you are ready to surrender yourself to them and give them your life.”

According to Jivason & Company, Suleman’s allegations — “in their natural and ordinary meaning…are understood to mean that [Malondera] is a dangerous criminal who is plotting, with others, to harm or assassinate [Suleman]”.

Malondera thus maintained, through the lawyers, that he was “highly aggrieved by these allegations because he has never, at any point, planned to harm or howsoever cause [Suleman’s] death”.

“The video containing your defamatory remarks has enjoyed wide circulation on social media. Your remarks regarding our client have not only severely damaged his reputation but have also lowered his status in the eyes of reasonable people, locally and outside Malawi, considering the noble positions he holds, as a Member of Parliament, Chair of Youth Caucus of Parliament, and Director of Youth of the mighty Malawi Congress Party.

“On behalf of our client, we hereby demand from you the sum of MK300 million which you must pay to our client through our chambers within seven (7) days from the date hereof.

“If you do not honour this demand, we shall immediately file a court action against you without further reference to you,” said the letter from Jivason & Company.