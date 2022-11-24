Saint, Piksy, Gibo Piason Leslie, C-Major to perform at Oct-Night of Music in Mangochi on December 2

* We want to generate an opportunity for the fans of these artists to enjoy live music

By Petro Mkandawire, Correspondent

Mangochi is set to be on fire on December 2 when top hip hop artist will perform at Oct-Night of Music.

Organized by Octagon Tower at Namiyasi along road to Monkey Bay, the show is to honour the request of most customers, who have been asking for renowned artists who do not usually perform in Mangochi.

In an interview with Maravi Express on Thursday, Octagon Tower’s supervisor, Rebecca Yassin said this is also for the community to have different type of entertainment.

“We want to generate an opportunity for the fans of these artists to enjoy live music as one way of maintaining Octagon Tower’s standards and we will allow our customer to celebrate these glorious milestones since it is their request.”

She also promised patrons to expect a glamorous night of fun as Octagon Tower will continue to stamp its authority as the heartbeat of Mangochi for entertainment.

Saint said he is all prepared as and pledged to give his “lovely fans fresh and good music” and that the patrons will “feel realest performance” as he is going to perform live with his band.

This will not be the first time to perform in Mangochi as he had performs with PSI Malawi just some two months back and he says this time around he will make sure to dish out good songs which most Malawians are familiar with.

“What I am going to give them will be a typical Malawian touch,” he said. “So, I encourage all my fans to come to the show in large numbers since I will be live with full energy.”