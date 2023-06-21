Sadio Mane shines with a brace as Senegal stun Brazil 4-2 in friendly ahead of AFCON title defence

Mane celebrates his first goal

* 14 nations now confirmed for the 2023 AFCON finals in Côte d’Ivoire

* Zambia steal the weekend headline with a five-star performance in Ndola

* Equatorial Guinea stun Tunisia to register their place

* Nigeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Guinea-Bissau, Mali and Cape Verde also book their place

CAFonline

As part of their preparations to defend the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal recorded a remarkable 4-2 win over world football giants, Brazil in a highly-anticipated international friendly on Tuesday night.

Facing off in an exhilarating encounter, both teams showcased their skill and determination, but it was the Teranga Lions who ultimately reigned supreme, with Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane stealing the spotlight with an exceptional brace.

The action kicked off at the iconic Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, as Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, in scintillating form, provided a precise assist to Lucas Paqueta, who wasted no time in netting an 11th-minute opener for Brazil.

The early goal ignited the match, setting the stage for an exhilarating contest but in the 17th minute, a controversial foul was initially awarded against Senegal’s Pathe Ciss in a dangerous area, prompting hopes of a penalty for Brazil.

However, following a meticulous VAR review, referee Gustavo Correia overturned the decision, leaving the Samba Boys disappointed and undeterred by the setback, Senegal seized the opportunity to restore parity.

In the 22nd minute, striker Habib Diallo capitalized on a loose ball inside the box, displaying his predatory instincts to level the score, ensuring the teams entered the halftime break on even terms.

The second half witnessed a magnificent surge from the Teranga Lions and in the 54th minute, they seized the lead for the first time, courtesy of an own goal by Brazil’s Marquinhos — adding to Senegal’s growing confidence.

The momentum continued just two minutes later when Diallo turned provider, setting up the dynamic winger Sadio Mane, who unleashed a mesmerizing strike to make it 3-1 in favor of the West African contingent.

However, Brazil were not ready to concede defeat — in the 58th minute, Marquinhos made amends for his earlier mishap, capitalizing on a momentary lapse in positioning from Senegal goalkeeper Mory Diaw, narrowing the deficit and igniting hopes of a comeback.

Yet, it was Senegal who had the final say. In stoppage time, the South American giants conceded a penalty, providing Mane with an opportunity to shine once again.

Unfazed by the pressure, Mane confidently stepped up and calmly converted the spot-kick, completing his brace and securing an impressive 4-2 victory for his team.

At the post match interviews, Senegal coach Aliou Cissé said: “We’re very proud of our performance. Very proud of the boys. When the lads play like that, we’re hard to beat. We’re on the right track.”

His captain Kalidou Koulibaly said: ” We knew we had to be strong mentally. We were determined to play a big game — it wasn’t a friendly but a warm-up match for the African Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, Riyad Mahrez scored for Algeria as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Tunisia in another friendly played in Annaba on Tuesday night.

Montassar Taibi put the visitors in the lead on 13 minutes before Mahrez converted a penalty just before the break to restore parity.

The weekend has been thrilling that saw African football giants book their spot to the AFCON Cote d’Ivoire 2023 — Cote d’Ivoire (as hosts); Morocco; Algeria; South Africa; Senegal; Burkina Faso; Tunisia; Egypt; Zambia; Equatorial Guinea; Nigeria; Cape Verde; Guinea Bissau; Mali and Guinea (played on Tuesday).

The qualification of most of the former African champions is again another indication that the continent’s biggest event — set to take place between January 13 and February 11, 2024 — is likely to be one of the most successful events in the competition’s history.

Zambia produced possibly the weekend’s most polished performance in front of their home fans in Ndola to secure an emphatic 3-0 victory against tournament hosts and former African champions, Cote d’Ivoire.

The results ensured that the Chilopopolo — crowned champions in Gabon 2012 — will return to Africa’s most-watched sports event after an eight-year absence.

The week of the qualifiers started on a high note for another giant of African football, record-winners Egypt, who confirmed their place following a 2-1 victory over Guinea in Marrakech last Wednesday.

In another match, a stoppage-time goal was enough for Equatorial Guinea, who beat Tunisia 1-0 on Saturday to secure their ticket for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations for the second time in a row and a third appearance.

On Sunday, Cape Verde recorded an emphatic 3-1 victory over Burkina Faso to confirm their spot for Cote d’Ivoire.

Two second-half goals ensured Mali triumphed with a 2-0 win against Congo at the Stade Alphonse Massamba-Debat in Brazzaville to cement their place for the AFCON finals early next year.

Nigeria left it very late after a last-gasp winning goal saw them claim a 3-2 victory against Sierra Leone in Monrovia to add their name to the qualified nations for next year’s tournament.

Nigeria’s win over Sierra Leone also confirmed Guinea Bissau’s fourth straight qualification for the AFCON, having won their match against São Tomé and Príncipe by a 1-0 score line last Wednesday.

Hosts Cote d’Ivoire, African champions Senegal, FIFA World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, former Champions Tunisia, Algeria, South Africa and the ever-impressive Burkina Faso all booked their places in March 2023.

The last round of qualifiers will be in September 2023 that awaits Mauritania after they displayed a dominant performance by registering a resounding 3-0 victory against Sudan to move to the top of Group I on Tuesday.

The exhilarating encounter, held at the Agadir Stadium in Morocco, marked the fifth round of the qualifiers, witnessed the Al-Murabitun replicate their previous 3-0 triumph over Nile Crocodiles from last year.

They now sit atop Group I having amassed eight points — one-point lead over both DR Congo and Gabon, while Sudan trail behind with six points.

The upcoming decisive sixth and final round of qualifiers in September will feature Mauritania squaring off against Gabon, and the DR Congo locking horns with Sudan, ultimately determining the teams that will secure a spot in the coveted finals in Côte d’Ivoire.

Burundi kept their hopes of qualification alive after a narrow 3-2 victory over Namibia in a Group C encounter on Tuesday. The Swallows were in desperate need of the victory which now puts them level on four points with second-placed Cameroon in the three-team group following the exclusion of Kenya.

The result also puts them just a point behind leaders Namibia going into their final round of qualifier against the Indomitable Lions in September.